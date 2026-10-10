Gwen Stefani Looked Back At Some Of Her 'Favorite The Voice Moments,' And Of Course It's All Fashion

The Voice has been going big for its 30th season, which kicked off with a three-night premiere on the 2026 TV schedule. And, as the season continues, fans and former coaches are getting nostalgic. Given I'm someone who's watched the show for a while, it's still hard for me to believe it's now in its milestone 30th season. At the same time, Gwen Stefani is unsurprisingly getting sentimental as well. She looked back at her time on the series, and of course, it’s all about the fashion.

Stefani was a coach on The Voice for eight seasons total, and it’s where her relationship with her now-husband and former fellow coach Blake Shelton began. The Grammy winner took to Instagram to reflect on the show that essentially changed her life. While she did include some snapshots of her and her beau, she’s mostly focused on all the great fashion she’s worn over the years:

Stefani has always been quite the fashionista, dating back to her early No Doubt days. Her outfits on The Voice turned a lot of heads throughout her tenure on the show for being fun, bedazzled and maybe even a bit over-the-top. Considering she has eight seasons’ worth of unpredictable outfits, it’s no wonder that she’s taking a look back at some of her favorites. And I wouldn't be surprised if it took her a while to pick her top choices.

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Even though Stefani’s final season of The Voice was Season 26, that was not her final appearance on the show. Both she and Shelton returned to the stage during the three-night premiere in September for a special one-hour retrospective. It was nice to see her back on the show, even if she wasn’t in a coaches’ chair.

It’s unknown if Stefani will return in a full-time capacity, but it's worth mentioning that none of her seasons have been consecutive. So I don't think it's impossible that we could get more fun outfits and coaching advice from her in the future.

Meanwhile, The Voice’s milestone season has been pretty entertaining. Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine return as coaches, with Queen Latifah and Riley Green joining them. The Blind Auditions have officially wrapped up, with the Battles kicking off this coming week. Overall, the competition is already pretty stiff, and there’s no telling who will be making it to the next round.

And, while Season 30 may just be getting started, Season 31 is already set in stone. Just as the case was with Season 29, the series will try out a new format. Season 31 will be a celebrity edition, hosted by Keke Palmer instead of Carson Daly, with musicians, actors, athletes, influencers, and comedians trying their hand at the long-running competition series. Queen Latifah and Green are already confirmed to be returning as coaches, with Joe Jonas making his coach debut.

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There will be much more singing and fashion to look forward to on The Voice, even if Stefani isn’t doing either. Regardless of that, though, I love that she's retaining her signature fashion sense. As for the aforementioned show, new episodes air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.