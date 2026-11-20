The level of talent on Season 30 of NBC’s long-running singing competition The Voice, currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule, is undeniable. The cuts have been "brutal," and some really incredible singers already went home before the Live Shows even started. The success of the show isn’t solely about the contestants. We also tune in to for the fun coach interactions, all of which has been noticeably absent during the live performances, disappointingly so.

Honestly, this is a problem that's typical with The Voice during live shows, but I'd forgotten given the network dropped them for Season 29. As the competition narrows and the numbers of remaining singers gets smaller, I hope there will be an opportunity for this to return. Let's talk it out.

(Image credit: NBC)

Please Bring Back Some Of The Voice Coach Banter Before The End Of Season 30

Earlier this season, Kelly Clarkson and newbie Riley Green really upped The Voice coach prank game. Whether it was a personalized gift from the American Idol winner attempting to help a fellow coach get over losing top-notch singers during the Blind Auditions, or it was the country music superstar using his duck call for a laugh, those moments have been glaringly lacking from the Live Shows.

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Honestly, the biggest disappointment of the Live Shows doesn’t have anything to do with the performances themselves. There hasn’t been a bad performance. It instead comes from the fact that the episodes breeze by so quickly that there hasn’t been time for coach banter or any of the silly moments that we’ve come to love.

Again, this season has been particularly fun with Clarkson’s zany antics, including trying to give a contestant her hair, and Green never missing the chance to poke fun at Adam Levine’s age. It also would have been the perfect opportunity for Adam to throw it in Riley’s face (or at least console him) that his team still has three singers left while the latter only has two.

Don’t get me wrong, the Live Shows have seen all the contestants step up as they perform with musicians and back-up singers while vying for viewer votes. But the lack of coach banter is an obvious and unfortunate mistake that I hope the show fixes soon.

(Image credit: NBC)

If The Live Shows Are Here To Stay On The Voice, I Hope They Format Them Differently Next Season

With the Blind Auditions, Battles, and Cut Week having two-hour episodes, cutting the Live Shows to one hour doesn’t even allow for much coach commentary and feedback. To me that's a big problem. When it comes time to announce which singers have made it through for another week and who’s going to be sent home, there’s barely the time to even say goodbye, right?

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So, then it becomes just another instance of shaving time away from the coaches. While it’s been stated that the Live Shows were brought back by demand from the fans, it feels like there’s a better way that it could have been handled so that it didn’t feel so jarring. Like maybe finding a happy medium with 90-minute episodes? Survivor does it!

You can keep following along with the competition on NBC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, or stream the next day with a Peacock subscription, until the winner is announced in December. The competition series will then be shaking things up with Season 31’s The Voice: Celebrity with new host Keke Palmer, and I hope that version will keep the coach banter game going.