Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Still Going Strong On Their Anniversary After Dealing With Rumors

While The Voice is coming back to the 2026 TV schedule this fall without Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani as coaches, that doesn’t mean the real-life couple aren’t privately enjoying their relationship out of the spotlight. The pair of musicians may often be the subject of divorce rumors in the tabloids lately, but public PDA from the both of them for their anniversary helps put the speculation to rest.

Shelton and Stefani’s names often come up as a celebrity couple who might be secretly on the rocks since they mostly keep to themselves. However, new social media posts from both of them remind us that the speculation is likely purely that. Check out what Blake Shelton posted to Instagram:

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) A photo posted by on

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot on July 3, 2021 - a wedding anniversary they now share with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who officially got married at Madison Square Garden on Friday. It’s been five years since their ceremony at an Oklahoma ranch surrounded by their loved ones, and the country singer proudly shared pictures from their day. He also said “every day is better than the last”, before wishing his wife a happy anniversary in front of the world.

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Gwen Stefani commented on the post by writing “🙏🏻 love u !!” along with adding two posts of her own to celebrate the occasion. Along with sharing more wedding photos from the day they said "I do", she posted a reel full of images of the couple over the years. Take a look:

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) A photo posted by on

Aww, these sweet little moments from Gwen Stefani’s camera roll say it all. It must be so frustrating for them to see speculation about their relationship being over all the time when it seems like they’re just out here enjoying their lives together and minding their own busines. Back in January, Shelton commented on the speculation with these words: