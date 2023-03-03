Hailey Bieber Reveals The Worst Outfit She Ever Wore, And It's Definitely A Memorable One

There’s not a person out there who doesn’t have at least a few fashion regrets. Pulling out photos of your younger self often inspires at least a groan to go with the obligatory, “What was I thinking?” I can only imagine that feeling is amplified for celebrities who are known for their fashion, especially when they’re up on the latest trends — which can be fleeting. Hailey Bieber — who was named one of the Top 20 most fashionable celebrities of 2022 — said she can think of quite a few fashion regrets, but there’s one that sticks out, and it was pretty memorable.

Hailey Bieber was interviewed by her husband Justin Bieber for Vogue Australia , and when asked about a low moment from her fashion past, she recalled a time when the end result did not line up with what she’d envisioned in her head. Hailey said:

I feel like I have a lot, but the biggest one that comes to mind in this moment is, a couple of years ago I wore this pink ... it was this boxy-looking vest dress, and I thought it was going to be the cutest thing ever. I wore it, and I saw the photographs after and it legitimately looked like I was inside a box. I looked like a present, and it was so bad.

She didn’t name the designer of the dress or the event that she wore it to, but from that description, it’s got to be this soft pink, satin Dior number that she wore to the 2015 Dior and I premiere:

(Image credit: Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Now, Hailey Bieber could wear an actual cardboard box and make it look fashionable, so I won’t corroborate her opinion that the dress was “so bad.” The oversized vest was pretty boxy, though, and apparently, the look wasn’t as cute as the model thought it was going to be.

As far as questionable fashion goes, though, it’s not like Hailey Bieber wore a huge lion’s head on her chest , as her buddy Kylie Jenner recently did, or walked around New York with a human-sized “body bag” like Julia Fox . “Understated” and “classic” seem to be better words to describe the Who’s in My Bathroom? host’s style, as she did extend some fashion advice:

My top wardrobe tip would be you can never go wrong with the basics. By that I mean a great pair of jeans, a white tee, a good pair of loafers and a great leather jacket. I think you can never go wrong with those essentials.

Jeans and a leather jacket? She’s right, you really can’t go wrong with the classics. Hailey Bieber proved that and made a statement at the same time back in January, when she stepped out wearing a white baby tee with the words “Nepo Baby” written across the chest.

The pink Dior dress vest may not have stood the test of time, but fashion isn’t fun without some risks, right? Even if you end up looking like you're inside a box, wondering what you were thinking.

