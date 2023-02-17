Forget Kim Kardashian, Ye's Other Ex Julia Fox Is Carrying Around A Human-Sized Handbag That Looks Like Herself

Kim Kardashian definitely gets a lot of flak from her hundreds of millions of Instagram followers . Whether it’s her fiery fashion choices or the strangest of PhotoShop fails , the reality TV queen has really opened up her life to public scrutiny. When it comes to questionable choices, however, The Kardashians star just got one-upped in a big way by another of Kanye West’s exes as Julia Fox stepped out carrying a human-sized handbag that looks eerily like her, and it is definitely a choice.

When I say “human-sized” handbag, that’s no exaggeration. Julia Fox’s Mikhael Kale creation stood 6 feet tall and weighed 3.5 pounds, per Page Six . The Uncut Gems actress reportedly lugged that “body bag” around Manhattan to close out New York Fashion Week. Take a look for yourself:

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)

With both the model and the bag dressed in black vinyl, it’s almost hard to tell where one stops and the other starts— particularly with the accessory sporting the same platform boots. I’d imagine Julia Fox turned quite a few heads while strolling around New York City, as she appeared to be carrying a corpse.

This “bag” just proves that I’ll never really understand fashion, because I just have too many questions. For one, is it even functional? Did Julia Fox slip her wallet into the pocket of the doll’s pants? (That is of course a joke, because there’s no way those pants have pockets.) Is there a zipper down the back that reveals enough space to carry a cellphone, change of clothes or a small apartment’s worth of personal belongings? I love the way her blonde hair and arms droop down as the actress holds onto the strap on her side (love handle?).

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)

Honestly, the human-sized purse makes things like Kylie Jenner’s lion dress look tame and Kim Kardashian’s swim gloves seem downright sensible. However, it’s not the first time Julia Fox has shown off some daring fashion choices. Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend previously made a dress out of leaves she picked up around NYC — it’s amazing what you can do with a little foliage and a hot glue gun!

Julia Fox may be recognizable for her role in Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems, but her celebrity got a big boost in early 2022, when she briefly dated Kanye West. While the new level of fame awarded her opportunities as an influencer, fashionista, designer and podcaster, she noted that acting offers actually decreased after she dated the rapper.

Ye has since moved on, apparently getting married to Bianca Censori , but Julia Fox continued to comment on her relationship with the disgraced rapper for months after they split. She defended Kanye West when he made threats against Kim Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, offered explanations as to why she chose to date the controversial celebrity , and she even commented on the size of Ye’s penis .