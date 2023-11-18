Hallmark Just Canceled A Series After One Season. But As Long As It's Not When Calls The Heart, I'm OK

When Calls the Heart fans witnessed the end of the show's tenth season just in October, and many are already awaiting Season 11. While doing so may be hard, there's at least comfort to be taken in the fact that the show is actually returning. Because one Hallmark show isn't lucky as the long-running Western romance. Many shows have been canceled as a result of the strikes, and another just bit the dust. While fans are able to look forward to Hallmark’s big lineup of Christmas films in the near future, they shouldn't expect to see more of freshman series Ride.

News of the network's decision to cancel the drama series after just one season came by way of Deadline. Starring Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, Jake Foy, Marcus Rosner, and Tiera Skovbye, the series centered on the McMurray family, as they tried to keep their ranch afloat amidst a tragic loss in the family. The first season premiered in March, with the finale airing on May 28. A reason for the cancellation is unknown at this point, but TVSeriesFinale reports that during its run, the show saw some notable losses (and a few gains) from week to week. So it may be possible that the ratings weren't what the entertainment company desired.

Ride marked Nancy Travis’ first big TV role since Last Man Standing ended. The actress portrayed Vanessa Baxter on all nine seasons of that sitcom, which concluded in 2021. Hopefully, with the SAG-AFTRA strike done, it won't take long for Travis to pick up another one.

More on When Calls the Heart (Image credit: Hallmark) Hallmark’s When Calls The Heart Co-Creator On Whether Lori Loughlin Could Return To The Show In The Aftermath Of College Admissions Scandal

Though I empathize with anyone who's disappointed by this turn of events, I'm not to torn up about it given there are other prime viewing options still available on the channel. I myself am more of a fan of When Calls the Heart, for which filming on Season 11 continued during the strikes, thanks to an interim agreement. Following WCTH's Season 10 finale, fans are surely itching for more. There currently is no set premiere date for the next season, but it's great that it's definitely coming at some point. If they haven't already, those who watched Ride would more than likely enjoy WCTH, if they haven’t already watched it, in this fan's humble opinion.

Aside from When Calls the Heart, Hallmark will surely keep viewers occupied through the end of the year. The network’s Countdown to Christmas lineup is stacked and, with even more 2023 Christmas films on the way, there'll be plenty to for you and yours to watch over the holiday season.

It's disappointing that Hallmark canceled Ride, especially after only one season. However, it seems like there is still a lot of upcoming titles on Hallmark to watch in addition to the plethora of holiday-centric fare that's set to hit the small screen over the next several weeks. But anyone who does want to check out the western can still do so by streaming it with an active Peacock subscription.