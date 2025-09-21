If You Are A Hallmark Fan And You Are Not Watching The Chicken Sisters, You Are Really Missing Out

You’d be forgiven if you haven’t caught The Chicken Sisters yet. The show has had a weird path onto the air. It originally ran on Hallmark+, which means at first it was not available on the Hallmark schedule . But all that’s changed as the show has headed into Season 2, and if you haven’t caught The Chicken Sisters yet, you are missing out on some sweet, sweet tea, both of the drink and gossip variety.

Season 1 of The Chicken Sisters introduced us to two sisters: One a high-maintenance overachiever with flaws that included lying about her identity to her fiancé, and one a quiet, hardworking mother who basically never advocated for herself. When a chicken frying food reality competition came to town, old grievances came to light, and the girls confronted issues with their mothers and in their relationships with their significant others. The show was often funny and always uplifting, featuring solid, female-centric writing about family and a sense of place. In short, it’s no surprise it was renewed for Season 2.

What was a surprise was Hallmark pivoting and distributing the show for a much wider audience, which means now is a much better time to check it out. The Chicken Sisters Season 2 is simultaneously airing on cable as well as for those with a Hallmark+ subscription, given a wider fanbase the ability to watch. We’re midway through Season 2 now and episodes are available On Demand and in reruns, so now is a great time to dive in and catch up -- particularly since the 2025 Fall TV schedule won't kick off in earnest for a couple more weeks.

Hallmark’s been creating original programming for years, and a lot of those programs might use adjectives like “uplifting” and “melodrama.” However, there’s been a shift I’d argue started with The Way Home that has brought more thoughtful programming to the network. There’s more care taken with the casts, the writing and the charisma on these TV shows than some of the stuff Hallmark has put out in the past. It’s a slight upgrade to some of the network’s older content, and a much appreciated one.

I genuinely enjoy this drama. It’s almost the opposite of HBO’s Sunday night prestige TV line up, but it’s the perfect Sunday content to relax ahead of the work week ahead. I enjoy the characters, I don’t have to think too hard, and I think the cast is pretty stellar when it comes to notable Hallmark names. In short, to nod back to the tea references, it’s a cozy cup of tea on a Sunday night.

I have personally found it difficult to catch The Chicken Sisters between its Hallmark+ availability, its later Season 1 release for those with a Peacock subscription (and then eventual demise on said streamer ), and now its run for those using traditional cable or formats like YouTube TV. But the show seems to be settling in on Hallmark, and if you haven’t given the heartwarming show a chance, go ahead and baste yourself in this buttery drama because if you are a fan of Hallmark’s other TV content, it truly is a step ahead.