I Caught Up On HBO's Task, And Unfortunately SNL's Mare Of Easttown Sketch Has Ruined The Accents

Mare of Easttown is one of many HBO shows that got the world talking, thanks to its riveting mystery and outstanding performances. Creator Brad Ingelsby has once again returned to TV for those with an HBO Max subscription thanks to the new miniseries, Task. While I've been enjoying the first few episodes, I've got to admit that the show's signature accents are just making me think of the Mare of Easttown SNL sketch from a few years back.

Task is getting a ton of praise, with Ingelsby once again crafting a compelling narrative with outstanding actors... who happen to be using a Pennsylvania accent. While the cast is really nailing their dialect work, I unfortunately can't stop thinking about the way SNL spoofed it with their Mare of Easttown sketch. And as such, the new series has been bringing some unintentional comedy to my living room.

I Keep Laughing At Task's Accents Thanks To SNL

Those with a Peacock subscription can re-watch the SNL episode that spoofed Mare of Easstown, which aired back in 2021. The sketch was hilariously called "Murdur Durdur," and pokes fun at the Pennsylvania accent that's used by Kate Winslet and the rest of the Mare of Easttown cast. It was pretty spot-on, so when Task premiered weeks ago, it took a while for me to watch without thinking of the way Saturday Night Live spoofed this unique accent.

As a reminder, you can re-watch that sketch below. Rather than being filmed live, it's a digital short, allowing for the show to look and feel similar to Mare. That is, until the Wawa hoagies started showing up at the crime scene.

Murdur Durdur - SNL - YouTube Watch On

The story and format of Task is different, but it's hard not to feel the connective tissue between Ingelsby's two HBO dramas. Some fans are hoping to see a crossover with Mare, while other are simply glad to have another prestige miniseries on the network. But, am I the only one one getting distracted by the Task accents thanks to Saturday Night Live?

This might just be a me problem, considering how much pop culture content I watch and write about thanks to being here at CinemaBlend. Or it simply shows just how memorable SNL's Mare of Easttown spoof ultimately was. Indeed, I've been quoting it for years now. Hopefully the sketch comedy series will follow this tradition and offer its take on Task after the season is completed.

Task airs new episodes Sundays on HBO, and streaming on HBO Max as part of the 2025 TV schedule. Only time will tell if it ends up being as successful as Mare, and if a crossover for Brad Ingelsby's shows actually happens. For now I'll be watching and practicing my Pennsylvania accent.