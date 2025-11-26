I Didn't Expect Kim Kardashian's All's Fair To Get Renewed So Quickly, But I Present This Sarah Paulson Video As Evidence Of Why It's Great News

They say there’s no such thing as bad press, and the new legal drama from Ryan Murphy seems to be proof of that. Despite getting panned by critics as possibly “the worst television drama ever made,” All’s Fair has already been renewed for Season 2 on Hulu. This was certainly unexpected news, with the Kim Kardashian-led series just over halfway through its first run, but if it pleases the court, I’d like to present evidence that proves why this is great news.

All’s Fair may be full of campy dialogue, preposterous situations and paint a completely unrealistic picture of life as a divorce lawyer, but the drama is spicy, the outfits are fire, and most importantly, this show is fun. You can tell the actresses are having a blast, and that’s never been more obvious than in this compilation of Sarah Paulson and Kim Kardashian on their press tour. This is the friendship I never knew I needed:

A post shared by BEST OF SARAH PAULSON (@sarahpaulsbean) A photo posted by on

If there is one thing I need in my life, it is more Sarah Paulson. These behind-the-scenes peeks from Kim Kardashian’s vlog make it look like she never turns it off, and The Kardashians star never stops laughing. More All’s Fair means more of these two together and more of the American Horror Story regular, and that is great news.

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Disney)

Because as funny as Sarah Paulson is off-camera, her character on All’s Fair is an absolute scene-stealer. All of the women are sharp-tongued and sassy, but Carrington Lane is on another level, and this Season 2 news ensures that she’s not going anywhere for a while. We definitely need more of where this line came from:

I’d do anything for you, except represent you. Which I wouldn’t do even if I were penniless and starving on a street corner, forced to blow a priest with chlamydia for a bowl of refried beans.

Sarah Paulson even referenced one of Carr’s terms of endearment in her celebration of the renewal on her Instagram Stories, posting:

(Image credit: Sarah Paulson's Instagram Stories)

Given the bad reviews that All’s Fair received — even though, as Kim Kardashian pointed out, the publicity seemed to work in the show’s favor — a second season was not guaranteed. Factor in how many shows Ryan Murphy is juggling right now and the actors’ busy schedules, and I certainly hadn’t expected to hear one way or the other as Season 1 episodes are still dropping (and available to stream with a Hulu subscription).

However, Hulu reported that All’s Fair had the biggest scripted series premiere in three years, with 3.2 million views globally after three days of streaming, per Deadline. The show remained in Hulu’s No. 1 spot for that entire first three days, and it hasn’t dropped out of the Top 15 since its November 4 premiere. So I guess that will do it, and no harm in locking down Kim Kardashian as quickly as possible.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I love that this bond between Kim Kardashian and Sarah Paulson — on- and off-screen — isn’t going anywhere, but before looking too far into the future, we’ve still got Season 1 to finish. New episodes of All’s Fair drop each Tuesday on Hulu.