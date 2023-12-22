A Bunch Of Hallmark Stars Just Opened Up About Candace Cameron Bure's Landmark Exit: 'It Was Just A Good Excuse'

It’s been over a year since Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark for Great American Family. Her departure hasn’t stopped the Hallmark train from rolling though, as the audiences have turned out for the channel’s holiday movies on the 2023 TV schedule. Now, many Hallmark stars have opened up about Bure’s landmark exit.

Before her shocking exit in 2022, the Fuller House star had been a staple on the network since 2008 courtesy of the Aurora Teagarden series and holiday films. Following Bure's exit she claimed that Hallmark was “a completely different network” after the departure of former head honcho Bill Abbott. Luckily, multiple stars have stepped up in her absence. For example, Hallmark hunks Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, and Paul Campbell have starred in several movies. Vulture caught up with the Three Wise Men and a Baby stars to get their thoughts on the TV icon’s exit. Walker was candid in his response, saying:

I think it was just a good excuse to cover up an opportunity she had somewhere else. Whether she thought she had it less at Hallmark because she’s an executive now over at Great American Family, I don’t know. That’s the way I took it.

As with any major departure, there’s always a story behind the story. While Walker alluded to Candace Cameron Bure leaving for sunnier pastures, there could’ve been more going on behind the scenes between Hallmark leadership and the actress. While she played a key role in Hallmark’s success, the Full House alum gets to be more hands-on with competitor GAF as chief content officer. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if the executive role was the reason behind her exit and not leadership changes.

Compared to Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes withheld his opinion on Bure’s reason for leaving the channel. He gave the GAF star some grace while displaying a positive outlook on Hallmark’s current output, saying:

I can’t imagine how complicated or nuanced her relationship was or wasn’t. All I know is, for us, it’s very simple why we’re here. We know what we’re doing. I don’t want to speak for you guys, but I certainly know why I’m here.

It appears Hynes is fine with the network’s current direction. Whatever relationship the sitcom vet and the channel leadership have is between those two parties as the Hallmark star mentioned. However, the The Three Wise Men and a Baby star enjoys the current leadership. He couldn’t help but gush about their openness to diverse storytelling.

Walker echoed Hynes’ sentiment by praising the “trickle-down effect” from the C-suite. Despite catering to similar audiences, they downplayed the reported rivalry between Hallmark and GAF.

Of course, Candace Cameron Bure wasn’t the only major Hallmark exit. Another channel staple Danica McKellar left in 2021 for GAF along with other network stars. However, the network has managed to secure stars like Lacey Chabert with lucrative deals. So, Hallmark’s future is looking bright with more stars joining in on the good-natured stories and holiday fun.

As we keep you updated on what's going on with Hallmark and GAF, you can check out what upcoming Hallmark movies are airing this holiday season.