Modern Family's Julie Bowen Shoots Her Shot With Harry Styles Through Hilarious Concert Sign

Harry Styles has become one of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities after the past few years have seen the artist top the charts with his music, become a fashion icon who graced the cover of Vogue and engaged in a highly publicized relationship with director Olivia Wilde, who he starred alongside in the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which received mixed reviews. Now Styles is one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, following his breakup with Wilde after nearly two years together, and it looks like Julie Bowen is interested in throwing her hat in the proverbial ring. The Modern Family star showed off her hilarious attempt to shoot her shot with Styles at one of his recent concerts.

All eyes are on Harry Styles at this moment in time, as rumors swirl about what’s next for his love life since “taking a break” from his romance with Olivia Wilde. But Julie Bowen seems to have a suggestion. The 52-year-old Emmy winner shared a video to Instagram that showed off the sign she brought to Styles’ “Love on Tour” concert stop from January 26, on which she hilariously pointed out to the 28-year-old that age equals experience:

The Happy Gilmore actress -- was married to Scott Phillips for 13 years before she filed for divorce in 2018 proudly displayed a heart-shaped sign, lined with a string of lights that read, “Harry I’m old” on one side, and “but I know what I’m doing” on the other. I mean, maybe that’s something the “Watermelon Sugar” singer would want to take into consideration if he ever does ponder going out with the mother of three.

Since his split from Olivia Wilde, rumors have swirled around Harry Styles, after he was seen with ex-girlfriend Ellis Calcutt . The two dated back in 2013, following his split from Taylor Swift, and in January they were photographed together in London, grabbing coffee and then taking a stroll around town. Styles has also been linked in recent months to Kendall Jenner , who he has remained friends with since they dated off and on from 2013 to 2019. According to reports, she was a support for him following his breakup, but the timing of the rumors also coincided with her quiet split from NBA player Devin Booker after more than two years.

The Dunkirk star's breakup from Olivia Wilde marked the end of a relationship that was steeped in drama. He was first linked to Wilde in January 2021, after her split from longtime partner Jason Sudeikis just months prior. There was some speculation that the Don’t Worry Darling co-stars’ romance overlapped with her previous one, as Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny claimed . However, the Booksmart director shut down rumors that she left Sudeikis for Styles . Either way, Wilde was served custody papers from Sudeikis live on stage at CinemaCon — a move the actor apparently made to avoid their children being present when it happened.