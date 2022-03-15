HBO Announces End Of Series It Had Just Brought Back, But At Least There’s Hope For Mare Of Easttown

Mare of Easttown has had a big weekend. The HBO series had a couple of wins at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards to join its ever-growing list of awards wins and nominations for Season 1. HBO has spoken out about what’s ahead on its upcoming slate, as well, and while it’s bad news for one show the subscription cabler recently brought back, it looks like there is some hope for the Kate Winslet starrer, according to an HBO head honcho.

So here’s the good news and the bad news combined. On the bad news side of things, HBO and its streamer HBO Max have nixed the idea that fans need more In Treatment. Wildly, that program (which had previously made our list of HBO projects that needed their own movie s) had just been revamped by the network with Orange is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba taking the place of Gabriel Byrne, who had started in the original version of the series in the early aughts. It was a short-lived comeback, however.

A new season had aired between May and June of last year, but it took the subscription network some time to confirm no Season 2 would happen. Network President Casey Bloys said the series had always been pitched as a one-off deal that could be filmed during Covid. Oftentimes with those one-off programs, if interest is high more seasons are added, but that is not the case here.

In comments (via Deadline ), Bloys also talked about Mare of Easttown. Fans of the first season have been champing at the bit for more, and the HBO head honcho likened the show to another series, Happy Valley, which has produced new seasons several years apart. So, will there be Season 2 of Mare of Easttown? There’s hope. In a longer comment following the Happy Valley nod, Casey Bloys said:

[Mare of Easttown] was such a good group of talent in front of and behind the camera. Kate, Brad and Craig are really busy, with movies in Kate’s case and other projects in Brad’s and Craig’s. I don’t know, honestly, if it’s going to be the kind of thing that they go off and do another project and then when schedules align, maybe they come back. It’s really kind of up in the air and really up to them. Obviously we love working with them and I think the show was great. That’s one we’re just going to have to see how time goes.

To note, it’s not just HBO that would seemingly like to see more of the series. A few months back, Kate Winslet said that “it did cost [her] emotionally” to take on the role but that “very cool ideas” had been bandied about regarding a possible Season 2. Given the show’s popularity, its excellent cast and the awards nods it has landed over the past several months, there’s no reason to think we couldn’t be in for more down the line. There’s hope — and yet we may have to wait a little while.

Meanwhile, HBO and HBO Max have had a sick recent run with Euphoria, Peacemaker, The Gilded Age, The Righteous Gemstones and Winning Time all recently airing (or still airing). Honestly, I can’t remember another time in recent memory when an HBO or HBO Max subscription was such a solid investment. (And there’s even more Flight Attendant coming and additional projects on the way.)