HBO Announces End Of Series It Had Just Brought Back, But At Least There’s Hope For Mare Of Easttown
By Jessica Rawden published
Let the cancellation season begin.
Mare of Easttown has had a big weekend. The HBO series had a couple of wins at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards to join its ever-growing list of awards wins and nominations for Season 1. HBO has spoken out about what’s ahead on its upcoming slate, as well, and while it’s bad news for one show the subscription cabler recently brought back, it looks like there is some hope for the Kate Winslet starrer, according to an HBO head honcho.
So here’s the good news and the bad news combined. On the bad news side of things, HBO and its streamer HBO Max have nixed the idea that fans need more In Treatment. Wildly, that program (which had previously made our list of HBO projects that needed their own movies) had just been revamped by the network with Orange is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba taking the place of Gabriel Byrne, who had started in the original version of the series in the early aughts. It was a short-lived comeback, however.
A new season had aired between May and June of last year, but it took the subscription network some time to confirm no Season 2 would happen. Network President Casey Bloys said the series had always been pitched as a one-off deal that could be filmed during Covid. Oftentimes with those one-off programs, if interest is high more seasons are added, but that is not the case here.
In comments (via Deadline), Bloys also talked about Mare of Easttown. Fans of the first season have been champing at the bit for more, and the HBO head honcho likened the show to another series, Happy Valley, which has produced new seasons several years apart. So, will there be Season 2 of Mare of Easttown? There’s hope. In a longer comment following the Happy Valley nod, Casey Bloys said:
To note, it’s not just HBO that would seemingly like to see more of the series. A few months back, Kate Winslet said that “it did cost [her] emotionally” to take on the role but that “very cool ideas” had been bandied about regarding a possible Season 2. Given the show’s popularity, its excellent cast and the awards nods it has landed over the past several months, there’s no reason to think we couldn’t be in for more down the line. There’s hope — and yet we may have to wait a little while.
Meanwhile, HBO and HBO Max have had a sick recent run with Euphoria, Peacemaker, The Gilded Age, The Righteous Gemstones and Winning Time all recently airing (or still airing). Honestly, I can’t remember another time in recent memory when an HBO or HBO Max subscription was such a solid investment. (And there’s even more Flight Attendant coming and additional projects on the way.)
Unfortunately, it’s also not the only network that has seen cancellations or shows ending their runs in recent months; there’s been a whole slew of cancellations on streamers and regular TV this year. To see what else is coming up, be sure to take a look at our full TV schedule. Summer TV season is approaching, and while Mare may be on pause in the near future, there’s bound to be a few warm weather gems coming your way.
Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.