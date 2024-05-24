Heidi Klum's Wild Cannes Outfits Included A Dress Made Of Nothing But Feathers And Another That Was Just One Giant Ruffle

When Heidi Klum walks at a fashion event, you know you are going to get something incredibly unique. The model and America’s Got Talent judge has done everything from hopping on the cutout dress trend with tons of other celebrities to going viral for dressing up as a worm for Halloween . As France’s Cannes Film Festival continues to unfold, Klum showed off her A-game again by wearing two wild outfits, and as usual she absolutely rocked them!

When Heidi Klum attended amfAR‘s 30th annual Cannes Gala on Thursday, she turned up in not one, but two looks. Even though this was her second look of the night, you have to see this amazing transparent white feathered dress she wore for the cocktail party portion of the charity event:

(Image credit: Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

The supermodel always knows how to stun with something unexpected! The sheer dress, a fashion statement that she famously went for during the Avatar 2 premiere , was Klum’s second dress of the night. Later, she paired the sheer dress in a white blazer.

Along with the white look, Klum also rocked a blush dress from Lever Couture’s SS24 ‘Velocity of Emotions’ collection, per WWD. Check it:

(Image credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Klum showed off her legs in the ruffle dress, which she paired with large statement green earrings, and open-toed white and peach stiletto heels. The satiny asymmetrical dress had a gorgeous train that draped down the supermodel as well. She actually brought her 20-year-old daughter Leni to the event, who wore her own version of the sheer dress trend, in a contrasting black ensemble with floral details all over it.

Tons of celebrities turned up to the Cannes Gala that evening, including Cher, Michelle Yeoh, Kelly Rowland, Diane Kruger and Demi Moore, who also had a movie that premiered at the festival to the longest-standing ovation thus far . The event was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and it happens every year in support of amfAR’s breakthrough AIDS research during the film festival.

Klum wore white again while at Cannes for this look she shared on Instagram as well:

Tons of movies have been premiering at the Cannes Film Festival since it started on May 14. Ahead of the festival wrapping up this weekend, attendees have seen Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga, Sebastian Stan’s Donald Trump movie The Apprentice and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megapolis, the latter of which led to strong reactions from critics .