Heidi Klum Wore A Sheer Dress Meant To Look Like Water At The Avatar Premiere, And It Is Fantastic

Avatar: The Way of Water had its Los Angeles premiere this past Monday. The world of Pandora will finally make its way back into theaters after this highly anticipated 13-year wait. A-list celebrities like Heidi Klum made a splash at the Los Angeles premiere with the America’s Got Talent judge wearing a fantastic sheer dress meant to look like water.

Only Heidi Klum can pull off a realistic H2O look with dazzling style. The 49-year-old model and TV personality attended the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water wearing a tulle Lever Couture dress with partly sheer panels making it look like she’s wearing water. This high-shoulder dress really flows like a gust of water blending in with the blue carpet. Take a look at the stunning dress below:

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The former Project Runway judge posted an Instagram video of herself at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water smiling at the cameras proudly wearing the alluring dress. Her husband Tom Kaulitz, also accompanied his wife wearing his own silver suit with a matching button-up shirt underneath it. You can see this couple fashioning their silver looks below:

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

All eyes are always around this German-American model who is known for making 100% effort with her eye-popping fashions. In fact, Klum’s fashion statements are so spectacular to the point that you wouldn’t even recognize her behind them. For example, the Germany's Next Topmodel judge once wore a Jessica Rabbit costume that looked more like a cartoon sketch compared to a model simply wearing a costume. She also set the bar high five years ago when she dressed as a werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video for Halloween. And we can’t forget just last month when this successful model looked great wearing this viral worm Halloween costume . Klum yet again was unrecognizable! This shows that this gorgeous woman would rather have your eyes focused on her costume compared to the model behind them.

Heidi Klum wasn’t the only fashionable celebrity present at the Los Angeles premiere. The cast of Avatar: The Way of Water reunited dazzling cameras sporting sequins or navy blue attire. Unfortunately, the man behind the visionary masterpiece, James Cameron, could not make it to the premiere thanks to Covid he reportedly picked up on the plane. It’s a real shame he had to miss out due to circumstances beyond his control. But hopefully we’ll be able to see him at the 2023 Golden Globes as Avatar: The Way of Water received a nomination for Best Drama and another for Best Director. I’m sure he will yet again feel like “the king of the world” there.

As for what people thought about the Avatar sequel , the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Reactions have been commenting about the extraordinary visuals the film has to offer and what an incredible experience it was. The critics couldn't agree in their reviews where they couldn’t stop talking about how the story of the newest Avatar movie may have been cliched, but its visuals make up well for it being a major successor over the 2009 movie. Audiences are sure to leave the theater with an experience like no other this year.