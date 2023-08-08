I’m Unsure Why Heidi Klum Is Serving Fruit In A Bathing Suit, But I’m Here For Her Message

Heidi Klum has been a fashion icon of mine ever since she first graced the stage with Tim Gunn on Project Runway. The two would sometimes disagree on looks, but it often stemmed from Gunn enjoying looks that were a little more conservative and Klum wanting women to be confident in their bodies and show off more of them in their styles. Which is why I supposed I shouldn’t be surprised Klum shared a recent look wearing nothing but a bathing suit, though I’m unsure why she’s also serving platters of fruit.

Heidi Klum has been in the modeling business for decades, and she knows her way around a swimsuit or five. She, in fact, was the cover model for Sports Illustrated’s famous Swimsuit Edition in 1998 (a laud Megan Fox, Martha Stewart and others landed this year). But I’m here for the America’s Got Talent judge’s latest post, not only because the fruit platter is surprising, but also because her attached message amused me.

Klum captioned her post from her Italian vacation with the following: “Make sure to eat your fruits and …..🍐🍇🍒🍑🍅🫐🍋🍓🍍🍏🍉🍌🍒🍒🍒🍋🍏🍅🍇😎🇮🇹❤️.” I’m here for the very mom-like message of remembering to eat your fruits (and veggies), but given the context of some of these emojis, I’m wondering if she’s winking at her audience a little bit too.

This isn’t the first time Klum has posted from her vacation with her husband Tom Kaulitz. The two have spent some extended time in Capri enjoying the sunshine and the swimwear-appropriate weather. She also shared a second post with a tray of veggies (and more tomatoes) thereby standing by her advice.

While Klum is known for going a little over-the-top with her looks – particularly in regards to her Halloween creations – she’s been open about her love for fashion for years. She told Jay Leno back in 2011, “I'm just not a quiet little mouse. I like to express myself with clothes and bling and things that I love.”

It’s unclear how long Klum will be posting some major fashion moments with some fruits and veggies, but aspirational vacation posts have been a big thing this summer. In fact, for weeks now Samuel L. Jackson’s been sharing a look at the “yacht yachty” life he’s been enjoying with pals including Magic Johnson . Kevin Hart has been on a literal safari with his family. Many other a-listers have gone the Italian route, as Simu Liu hit up Sicily and Gwyneth Paltrow shared a topless post while on vacation in the Italian countryside.

Celebrities may sometimes be just like us, but they certainly don’t vacation like us.