Kevin Hart Shared Photos From His Family’s Safari Vacation, And The Views Are Stunning

Kevin Hart has returned to the safari jungles. Only this time, it has nothing to do with following the timeline of the upcoming Jumanji 4 , but for a little family vacation time. The Jumanji star shared photos of him and his family taking a safari vacation with the views looking incredibly stunning.

One of the best ways you can vacation with your family is by being able to look at sights you wouldn’t be able to find in your home town. Kevin Hart decided to go with his wife Eniko and their blended family to Wilderness Magashi for a fun family vacation. He made sure to share the most stunning photos of their vacation on Instagram which you can see down below.

After looking at these breathtaking photos, now I want to include going on a safari adventure on my bucket list. The photos feature Kevin Hart and his family on an East African safari adventure filled with wondrous sights. While capturing these moments in their camper, the photos feature wildlife animals like groups of hippos, cougars, and zebras. Not only were these animals amazing to look at, but even the rich wide-open landscapes that were captured were impressive to see. Being a working actor in California, I’m sure these are sights the Get Hard comedian and his family can’t find in the backyard.

The Philadelphia native has never had a problem expressing he’s a family man. He has two children from his first marriage and two children with his wife Eniko Parrish. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a lot of togetherness for the Hart family. Funnily enough, though, how much bonding time was enough led to a mixed review on both ends. Kevin Hart humorously complained about quarantine in not getting enough TV time or bombing with his family when performing his stand-up routines for them. Talk about a tough crowd! But his family had their own batch of funny complaints when they wished Hart would get out of the house more or let everyone in the household chill. Well, this proves that too much togetherness is not always the best thing and that distance truly can make the heart grow fonder.

It must have been a real rush for Kevin Hart to get to visit a safari for some fun family time compared to being on a nature reserve to film a Jumanji movie. Sure, green screen scenes may be fun to film but to be able to see wild animals in their natural habitats beats anything that CGI can accomplish. The stand-up comic will have to return to nature for Jumanji 4 eventually. When Hart was asked if a fourth movie was still happening , he said he spoke to his best buddy and co-star Dwayne Johnson about some big ideas they had and knows this is something that needs to be done soon. Producer Hiram Garcia said a pitch would be presented once director Jake Kasdan finishes work for Red One. Since filming wrapped up in February, hopefully, this means we’ll get some news soon of a fourth movie.