Samuel L. Jackson’s Relaxing Now That Secret Invasion’s In The Can, And I Can’t Get Enough Of His Yacht Posts

Samuel L. Jackson’s been making headlines in recent weeks for his work in Marvel’s latest Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Nick Fury may be back in action, but the actor is settling into a relaxing summer. He’s been on a yacht journey over the past several days with other famous names including Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan, and I can’t get enough of his posts (or his hashtags).

That’s right, the 74-year-old Marvel star is living it up on a boat, bustin five knots and wind whippin his coat. (I’m aging myself.) He’s been captioning most of the posts with “#ijustwannayachtyachtyyachtyyacht” if you want a gauge of how is epic vacation is going, and if you want, you can live vicariously through his posts. Like this selfie kicking off some glorious views of the Mediterranean.

(Image credit: Samuel L. Jackson)

The views have seemingly been endless, as the actor has shared a swath of photos with glorious views of sea and sun (and the occasional other yacht yachty) by day:

(Image credit: Samuel L Jackson)

And also by evening (I know you can't get enough of this hashtag):

(Image credit: Samuel L. Jackson)

Sometimes celebrities are just like us, such as when a-listers streamed Hamilton during Covid like regular plebeians. Other times Samuel L. Jackson is just hanging out on a giant yacht with Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, not to mention Judge Greg Mathis and others. I can't self-identify with any of this, but it doesn't mean it's not cool to see the action unfold via posts like these.

A post shared by Earvin "Magic" Johnson (@magicjohnson) A photo posted by on

You know what, the actor's earned this break. I don't think anyone would argue that Samuel L. Jackson has not worked hard in the business. The man's over 70 and he's still doing multiple projects a year. In fact, he'd just wrapped press on his new Disney+ show Secret Invasion -- including a red carpet premiere event -- when he decided to take a much needed break, you know, with a bunch of other a-listers, as one does.

Still, provided the SAG-AFTRA strike terms come together, we already know he'll have press for The Marvels and The Kill Room later this year, not to mention projects like Argylle, scheduled for 2024. The Argylle cast is also a doozy, featuring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa, etc. and has gotten a lot of traction before its Apple TV+ release. So I guess what I'm saying is, Jackson might as well enjoy the relaxation right now, because there's a lot of work ahead, even if all of this stuff has filmed already.

Not too shabby for a guy who never planned on Hollywood being his dream.