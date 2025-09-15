High Potential Boss Shares Exciting Season 2 Update For Taran Killam's Ludo, But It's His Mekhi Phifer Tease That Threw Me For A Loop

Even though it’s technically only been like seven months since High Potential’s first season came to a cliffhanger filled close, it feels like it’s been forEVer. I didn’t realize that it was possible to feel withdrawal symptoms from a fictional character, but such as it goes with Kaitlin Olson’s brilliant-if-messy mom-tective Morgan, and I cannot wait for Season 2 to hit the 2025 TV schedule, especially after some of the showrunner’s latest teases.

Following worries that co-star Taran Killam may be out after he landed a series regular role in an upcoming NBC comedy, High Potential’s boss addressed both that character’s presence and the impending arrival of Mekhi Phifer’s new character.

How Much Will Ludo Appear Now That Taran Killam Has Another Show?

Thankfully for everyone who enjoys the SNL vet's presence on the show as a positive example of exes' largely drama-free coparenting situation, showrunner Todd Harthan confirmed to TVLine that not only can we can still expect to see Ludo popping up in the show, but it doesn't sound like viewers will be heavily aware of any changes behind the scenes. Harthan described how often we'll see him with:

In a similar capacity [to Season 1].

That tracks with one of the earliest Season 2 details that was addressed, with Todd Harthan saying back in March that he was interested in exploring Ludo and Morgan's history together, and what led to them being friendly enough to make their coparenting situation a good one. Hopefully they were able to get to that story point early on, assuming Killam will be more absent from the back half of the season.

Could Mekhi Phifer Actually Be Playing Morgan's MIssing Husband Roman?

One of the newest cast members to impact Morgan's life will be Mekhi Phifier, with the exact details behind his role still being kept under wraps. In a show like this, where one of the ongoing plotlines involves a long-missing husband, obviously Phifer immediately entered fan theories about his potential reveal as Roman, Morgan's hubby who fathered her oldest child, Ava.

As much as I'd love to believe that will be the reveal, I don't think the show will be answering that mystery so soon into Season 2. And yet, here's how he responded when asked:

It is 100% a possibility.

Sure, in the scheme of things, he didn't say anything there that fans weren't already thinking. But the fact that Harthan didn't outright deny that possibility straightaway is surprising and interesting. Though maybe this is just the showrunner's way of keeping fans locked in on Phifer-as-Roman so that we're not putting our minds to theorizing who else he might be playing. It's all reverse-psychology! Or it isn't!

The showrunner did share that one upcoming episode features a big moment for Olson's Morgan and someone who can't be talked about just yet. He described it as such:

[There's a] lovely surprise in our midseason finale.

Would he use the word "lovely" to describe Roman's return? I don't think so. That would likely require something with a more exciting wording.

We'll be waiting a few months before that episode comes around, though, which is both a good and a bad thing. But thankfully, waiting on Season 2 is almost over, as it'll debut on ABC on Tuesday, September 16, at 10:00 p.m. ET, with eps available to stream the next day via Hulu subscription.