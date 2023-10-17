House That Stephen 'Twitch' Boss And Family Made Famous Is Going On The Market Months After His Death

It’s been 10 months since the world lost Stephen Boss. The dancer and DJ known as tWitch died by suicide December 13, 2022, at the age of 40, shocking his many fans and friends. His wife Allison Holker and three children were also devastated, and nearly a year later it looks like they’re taking a big step to continue to try to move forward. The house that was frequently the backdrop of their family’s popular dance videos is now on the market to be sold.

According to online real estate records, Allison Holker has listed her family’s 4,600-square-foot home for $3,975,000, per TMZ . She and tWitch — who were married for nine years before his death — purchased the home in 2019. In addition to the five bedrooms in the main house, the property features a pool house with its own private bathroom.

Both dancers first came to fame as contestants on So You Think You Can Dance (Allison Holker on Season 2 and Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Season 4). Holker also has partnered with celebrities on four seasons of Dancing with the Stars, and tWitch went on to be the house DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 until the show ended in 2022. However, the couple was likely just as well-known for their performances together on social media, making their house famous as the setting for their dance parties:

Friends often joined in on the dances, and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia were known to get in on the fun. Even when dancing wasn’t involved, tWitch had a big, infectious smile that was sure to brighten the day of anyone who came across videos like this on their feed:

That pool and hot tub will likely soon be the setting for a new family to make memories, and the new buyers will also get a wine display, three fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen and butler’s pantry with its own sink, dishwasher and stove.

Allison Holker took a break from dancing following Stephen Boss’ death, but her celebrity friends celebrated when she returned in August with a new dance video . Now it’s nice to see her Instagram page filling up again as she partners with friends, her kids or just simply dances by herself.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was found dead of a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound on December 13, 2022, at the Oak Tree Inn motel, less than a mile from his and Allison Holker’s home. As details of the tragedy emerged , we learned that his wife had reported him missing earlier that day, saying that he’d left the house on foot December 12 and failed to return. She told police that there hadn’t been an argument, and it was out of character for tWitch to have turned his phone off. Police later revealed that the dancer left behind a note that alluded to past “struggles.”

If you or someone you know are having thoughts of self-harm, please, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.