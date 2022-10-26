How Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., And Chicago Med Will Come Back To NBC After Time Off

The three shows of One Chicago have been going as strong as ever in the fall season, even with all of them saying goodbye to a major character within the first few episodes. Unfortunately for fans, Fire, P.D., and Med are all taking a little time off from new episodes and airing reruns on October 26. The good news is that the break won’t last for too long, and all signs point toward some exciting episodes when One Chicago returns in November.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Chicago P.D. Season 10, and Chicago Med Season 8 will all return on Wednesday, November 2, so NBC’s hit dramas are only taking a week off. Read on for what the network has released about the episodes that will bring the action back to start the month!

(Image credit: NBC)

Chicago Med - “Mama Said There Would Be Days Like This”

The doctors of Chicago Med all survived the fiery cliffhanger from the end of Season 7, but have been facing a new kind of challenge: supply shortages. Goodwin has had to make some tough decisions about how they use what limited resources are available to them, and the doctors have had to get creative (and even break some laws, in Will and Vanessa’s case ) to treat their patients. In the next episode on November 2, Crockett will evidently still be dealing with the aftermath of Jack Dayton shining the spotlight on him, as the NBC description previews:

Crockett adjusts to his newfound fame when he helps Will treat a local restaurant owner. Ethan, Charles and Goodwin aid a new mother worried about hurting her baby. Maggie and Vanessa clash with a patient eager to get back to work.

It should be interesting to see how Ethan handles his case of the week, given that the most recent episode showed how much he has changed over the years, which April certainly noted. Plus, Brian Tee will leave the series in December, so the episodes before his farewell are counting down. “Mama Said There Would Be Days Like This” airs on Wednesday, November 2 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

(Image credit: NBC)

Chicago Fire - “All-Out Mystery”

Chicago Fire will return on the heels of the head-rolling Halloween episode (which may have set Gallo up to have his secret revealed whether he likes it or not), and it sounds like “All-Out Mystery” will be less spooky but plenty eventful all the same, possibly including Severide (and Stella) playing fire cop again. NBC’s episode description reveals:

Severide and Kidd investigate an explosion at a jewelry store. Cruz and Chloe take steps to make Javi a permanent part of their family. Gallo, Ritter and Mouch try to bond with Carver.

Cruz and Chloe working to make Javi a permanent part of the family should be a heartwarming part of “All-Out Mystery” (assuming they’re successful) after how they all came together back in Season 10 , and Carver might need some of that bonding time with the other firefighters in light of the tension between him and Stella. The new episodes airs on November 2 at 9 p.m. ET!

(Image credit: NBC)

Chicago P.D. - “Sympathetic Reflex”

Chicago P.D. delivered a bombshell reveal in the last episode (available streaming with a Peacock subscription ) when Upton realized that Chief O’Neal’s son might be a killer who has been getting away with his crimes for years, but the focus is shifting over to Atwater in “Sympathetic Reflex.” While he has been the member of Intelligence who stays closest to the straight and narrow, it seems that he’ll be accused of the opposite in the new episodes. NBC previews:

Atwater’s reactions during a tense arrest are called into question. The team must dig in to uncover key evidence that could aid in the ongoing investigation and clear Atwater’s name.

Maybe Atwater will someday catch a break! Or hopefully make detective, which actor LaRoyce Hawkins has been hoping for . It’s good to know that the team will evidently have his back, and based on some comments from new series regular Benjamin Levy Aguilar , maybe some more moments between Torres and Atwater are on the way. Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, November 2 at 10 p.m. ET to find out!