As Will Ferrell’s The Hawk Hits Netflix, Reviews Aren’t Holding Back On The Golf Comedy. ‘Absolute Minimum Number Of Laughs’
Did he miss the green with this one?
There are some truly great golf comedies out there (Happy Gilmore, Caddyshack, etc.) and similarly, some of the funniest Will Ferrell movies involve sports. It seems like The Hawk, which hit the 2026 TV premiere schedule July 16, should be a match made in comedy heaven, with Ferrell portraying an aging golfer seeking a huge career comeback. However, the reviews are in, and critics seem to think the new series is more double bogey than hole-in-one.
The Hawk was co-written by Will Ferrell and Harper Steele — the stars of one of 2024’s best movies, Will & Harper — as well as Chris Henchy. It features an A+ cast, reuniting Ferrell with Molly Shannon, but according to Daniel Fienberg of THR, those talents are wasted on the “most shapeless and least comedically focused” sports project of Ferrell’s career. The Hawk is “hollow and forgettable,” the critic says:
Lauren Sarner of the New York Post says she wishes Will Ferrell would have taken some of the energy he put into promoting the 2026 Netflix series — including appearing in character as Lonnie Hawkins in Kim Kardashian-approved SKIMS tighty-whities — and used it to make sure the show was actually funny. In her review of The Hawk, Sarner calls the titular character a “pale imitation” of Ferrell’s earlier work. The critic says:
Eric Goldman of IGN rates it a “Bad” 4 out of 10, calling the majority of the 10 half-hour episodes “meandering and dull.” That’s not something you expect to read about Will Ferrell, given how many funny characters we’ve gotten from him in the past, but Lonnie Hawkins does not stand up to the comedian’s previous work. Goldman says:
Richard Roeper of RogerEbert gives it 2 stars out of 4, agreeing with the above critics that everything about The Hawk reminds him of better golf movies and funnier Will Ferrell performances. The series favors “loud” over “clever” with few original gags. Roeper continues:
Erik Adams of AV Club is a little kinder to the Netflix comedy, giving it a "B" despite the critic’s admission that it “lands a few feet shy of the pin.” Adams still says it’s an “A” for effort (or, I guess a “B” for effort), because Will Ferrell is as game as ever. He says:
Will Ferrell is quite the character, but that doesn’t always translate into laughs. The Hawk reviews indicate there was a surprising lack of humor and even some mean-spiritedness in the 10 episodes, as well. So far, 24 critics on Rotten Tomatoes are rating the series at a pretty putrid 29%. However, if you’re a fan of Ferrell or any of the talented ensemble, you should definitely check out the show and draw your own conclusions.
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The Hawk is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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