'It Breaks My Heart': Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord Unpacks Why Missy's Ending Bummed Her Out

Young Sheldon's final episodes featured some real gut-wrenching moments, including the powerful death of George Sr. As sad as that was, I still can't help but feel bad for Missy Cooper, since Sheldon's sister doesn't end up a massive part of The Big Bang Theory, and actress Raegan Revord confirmed she wasn't invited to co-star in the spinoff Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage. Revord opened up about why Missy's YS ending was a bit of a bummer, and I have to agree given the character's fictional future.

It's fair to say that Georgie and Sheldon took up much of the spotlight across the latter seasons of Young Sheldon. Missy's storylines usually revolved around her acting out or rebelling due to a lack of attention, but she always had her father's love and support to fall back on. That changed in the final episodes due to George Sr.'s death, and as Raegan Revord explained in a recent interview with TVLine, the story for Missy doesn't get much better from there:

It breaks my heart. She just doesn’t have it easy. Her whole life, she was kind of ignored because of her [twin] brother, and the one person who paid her attention died. She’s left with a grieving mom who probably [isn’t] there for her the way that she should have been because they’re all dealing with [George’s death] in their own way. Mary very much leans into her religion… and in Big Bang, Missy’s a waitress, she’s got all these kids [and] she’s the least successful Cooper kid.

Young Sheldon saw the star character and his sister walk different paths following the death of their father, which was best illustrated in one key scene. Despite his atheist beliefs and fear of bacteria, Sheldon made the shocking decision to get baptized in the church to appease his mother. Missy initially agreed to do so as well, but after a thoughtless word by Pastor Jeff, she stormed off and refused to take part in the ceremony.

Unfortunately, there just wasn't enough time in the episode to properly unpack Missy's side of it all. Sheldon still had to be shown moving on to CalTech, and the return of Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik as their TBBT characters in the flash-forward scenes provided additional context on the story's significance, while also filling out extra runtime..

Missy was short-changed in the finale, and if that weren't enough, it doesn't appear as though we'll get a chance to see Raegan Revord's play the character again in the future. Of course, there's always a possibility she'll eventually be extended an offer to appear on the Georgie and Mandy spinoff, as it's hard to imagine they won't need a babysitter or something like that.

Plus, we know from The Big Bang Theory that Georgie supported his mother and sister a lot after Sheldon left, so unless the showrunner changes that element of the story like certain parts of Young Sheldon did, it's hard to imagine she won't at least guest-star in an episode or two. I'll continue to cross my fingers and hope, because they can't do Missy dirty with such an unsatisfying ending like that.

Young Sheldon Seasons 1-6 are available to stream now with a Netflix subscription, but Season 7 has not been added yet. Continue to keep those eyes peeled for when it may arrive because even if it is a bummer for Missy, it's a season that fans won't want to miss.