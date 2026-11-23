Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Survivor.

I'm a hardcore reality TV fan, and I've been watching Survivor since day 1. The Open Era is officially upon us, meaning every single episode brings us at least one big twist. Survivor 51 was been and entertaining ride on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) although there's been some backlash about problems related to the coin flip. I think I've got a solution for next season so that the episode's runtime doesn't spoil whether or not the flip is successful.

MrBeast introduced the coin flip in Season 50, changing how much money Survivor contestants make. Last season Rick Devens successfully called it a doubled the prize pot, but poor Lewis Kelly was eliminated after his attempt this season. Unfortunately this scene wasn't all that thrilling to watch, as anyone who was watching live knew that there wasn't enough time in the episode for the contestants to vote and for host Jeff Probst to read them out. So what's the solution here?

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I think the way that we mitigate this moving forward and ensure that fans don't know the outcome of the coin flip is by having everyone vote BEFORE the flip. That way if the coin flip is indeed successful, Jeff can go right into revealing the votes. Hopefully this makes the runtime of the episode less of a spoiler in the process.

(Image credit: CBS)

You might be thinking, but what if the person who successfully flips the coin was the target of the votes? This is definitely a possibility, but I think their immunity would work the same as if they had used a Hidden Immunity Idol. Those votes won't count, and the person with the second-most votes would be the one who gets eliminated from the game. Sure, the Survivor contestants will have to commit to their vote before finding out if the coin flip was successful, but I think that only adds a unique strategic challenge to the situation.

I'm just throwing out some options here, but it seems like the Survivor coin flip is here to stay. While the idea of the grand prize going up by million is thrilling, seeing Lewis lose was a real bummer, especially because he initially called it correctly in unseen footage. Anyone with a watch could see that he was going to end up going home, so I think that the producers need to find a way to keep the coin toss exciting. Hey, I'm happy to give them my idea with no strings attached.

New episodes of Survivor air Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Season 51 has been a wild ride so far, and I can only imagine the fireworks that are coming as we get deeper into the game.