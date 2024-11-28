How Josh Duggar Will Be Spending The Thanksgiving Holiday Behind Bars In 2024

After 19 Kids And Counting’s eldest son, Josh Duggar was found guilty of child pornography charges back in 2021 . The reality star remains in federal prison for his third Thanksgiving this year, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be without a turkey dinner (again) , a new report states. He’ll have to settle for this new Thanksgiving tradition away from home for years to come too, considering he is set to be an inmate until at least 2032.

Josh Duggar’s third Thanksgiving is taking place in the Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Dallas, Texas. InTouch Weekly revealed the alleged dinner menu which includes a roasted turkey, glazed ham, along with veggie lasagna as an option for vegetarians. The sides include cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls. Duggar will additionally get to indulge in assorted pies with his other inmates. (As previously reported, the Texas prison also provides a Christmas meal and recreation ).

It certainly sounds appetizing and like Duggar’s third Thanksgiving in prison will mirror some of our own dishes on the American holiday. However, Duggar has been facing some serious charges for child pornography, and surely would rather take part in his family’s large gatherings.

Duggar’s run-in with the law first occurred while 19 Kids And Counting was on its 10th season when a police report from 2006 was revealed to the public regarding sexual molestation allegations against Josh Duggar. It led to the cancellation of the TLC series, the network to pull reruns and tons of advertisers to pull from the network. The allegations suggested that when Josh was 14 and 15 he had fondled five girls, including four of his own sisters, while they were both asleep and awake.

Josh’s 2021 charges saw the reality star guilty for possession of child pornography. He was then sentenced to 12 years and seven months with his release not possible until at least 2032. After he leaves prison, he’ll have 20 years of supervised release where he’ll have to be registered as a sex offender, and not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors (including his own children and family).

Duggar is the eldest sibling in the TLC series’ famous family, but he also has seven children with his wife Anna Renée Keller. Since all of their kids are minors (with the eldest being presumably 15, Josh Duggar reportedly can only visit with them under supervision.

Josh Duggar had hoped for a new trial and requested as such, but was denied this in September of 2023. Following that, Duggar filed a petition with the Supreme Court of the United States to appeal his case, but the Supreme Court rejected it in June of this year.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors