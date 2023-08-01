Will Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Have Kids? Here’s What A Psychic Thinks

Kanye West ’s actions have caused some tough times to befall him over the past year or so. In addition to the numerous controversial comments and actions that lost him millions of dollars in business deals, he’s also involved in multiple lawsuits , with Adidas, his former business partner and employees of his Donda Academy , to name a few. But the one aspect of Ye's life that seems to be drama-free is his marriage to Bianca Censori, seven months after their secret wedding. Does that mean there’s the possibility of more little West babies running around? A psychic took to the Tarot cards to make an interesting prediction.

When news broke in January that Kanye West had wed Bianca Censori just weeks after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized, many fans — and the reality TV family too, apparently — wondered if it was for real . Given that the couple has been seen out with Ye’s oldest daughter North West and are reportedly working on a fashion line together , Censori doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. So should the Kimye quartet expect some siblings? Inbaal Honigman, a celebrity psychic and body language expert, weighed in on whether children are literally in the cards, telling the Mirror :

The Tarot cards do not show Kanye and Bianca sharing a baby. The 9 of Wands cards tells that they are trying, and would like to become parents, but there's a lot of pressure on the newlyweds, which makes conception harder for Bianca. The 10 of Cups shows their longing for a family, but a pregnancy won't be easy for them.

Kanye West’s former in-laws know a thing or two about struggling to conceive despite the will to expand a family. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child , after a public struggle with infertility and unsuccessful IVF treatments. Will 28-year-old Bianca Censori have a similar experience? Inbaal Honigman notes that the stress she’s under won’t help matters, and if they do plan to give North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm any brothers or sisters, the couple may need to explore their options. The psychic continued:

The Australian beauty is under an immense amount of stress from people around her. The Knight of Wands Tarot card says that she is sensitive, and if others try to press her into making decisions, she struggles to find the best way forward. She'd love to hold a baby, but the Queen of Cups card speaks of the anxiety around natural pregnancies for her. If this couple is to have a child, they might need help from external sources, it won't be an easy journey.

Inbaal Honigman previously spoke about why Kanye West was drawn to Bianca Censori in the first place, and predicted that the relationship could last, but more as a practical life arrangement than a “gooey love relationship.” However, this latest card reading might suggest the longevity isn’t there, as she apparently saw something pretty interesting in regards to Kanye West’s progeny. She said:

Kanye's cards do show him as a father again in the future, in fact two more babies appear for him in the Wheel of Fortune card, although the 9 of Cups card says that Bianca may not be the mother.