Machine Gun Kelly Dropped A One-Word Response To Megan Fox’s SI Cover As The Actress Returns To Instagram

Ladies and gentlemen, Megan Fox has officially returned to Instagram. After the Jennifer’s Body star posted a cryptic caption that seemed to allude to Machine Gun Kelly cheating on her she subsequently went dark on the social media platform, first deleting the photos she had with the rapper-turned-rocker and then taking down everything. Well, now, following the Sports Illustrated cover shoot Fox did, a fun event to celebrate, and MGK dropping a one-word response in support of her, she’s back on IG to celebrate the cover.

While Fox did make a brief return to Instagram to address the cheating rumors that surrounded her and Machine Gun Kelly, her latest post feels like a true return to form. Posting a carousel of six photos and a video on Instagram , the actress showed off her looks from the SI Swimsuit events. One of her looks included a see-through mesh taupe dress, and she complimented the look with a wet, slicked hairdo.

She also posted some photos of the iconic sheer black dress and red hair look from the cover event, which MGK was also at.

Along with the photos, and the video of the press snapping tons of pics of the actress and her stunning black look, Fox added a caption that felt very on-brand and magical, as she wrote:

✨ queen of wands ✨

Fans were ecstatic about Megan Fox’s surprise return to the social media platform too, as they commented things like:

She’s back 👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ -evejenkinsmua

SHE BACKKKK -|1|andwson

MOTHER IS BACK OMFG -megaenfox

WELCOME BACK QUEEN -maudeflanders

Much like these supportive comments, and despite the recent relationship drama surrounding Fox and MGK, her partner was in attendance at the event to support her. He also dropped a flattering one-word response when ET asked him about the actress’s SI cover shoot as he said:

Hot.

While the comment was short and sweet, it’s a pretty big deal considering Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship has been shrouded in cheating and breakup rumors for months now. Ever since February, the couple’s relationship status has been unknown, as they haven’t posted about each other, the actress has been seen without her engagement ring , and reports have claimed that they were going to couples therapy to try to work through everything. However, at this event, they were seen together, and it seems like things may have taken a turn for the better.