I Just Found Out How Much Simone Biles And Suni Lee’s ‘Luminous Leotards’ Cost For The Paris Olympics, And Dang, Ladies
Only the best for the best!
It’s been so inspiring to watch the Paris Olympics and see gymnasts like Simone Biles and Suni Lee overcoming their past health struggles to continue dominating the sport. As good as the competition is, however, let’s not pretend that we’re not also paying attention to their fashionable leotards. It would be impossible not to, as they shimmer with every twist, turn and flip. The designers behind the outfits opened up about their inspiration, revealing how much the “Luminous Legacy” and “USA Elegance” leotards are worth, and my jaw is on the floor.
When Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee collected their medals for the individual all-around competition at the 2024 Olympic Games — Biles winning gold and Lee claiming bronze — they did so wearing leotards that cost a whopping $15,000, Hollywood Life reports. Only the best for the best, am I right? GK Elite design director Jeanne Diaz talked about partnering with Swarovski for the crystals to ensure that Team USA’s uniforms were as winning as the athletes. Diaz said on Instagram:
She went on to explain how the crystals in the bodysuit that Simone Biles wore during the all-around competition lined the bodice to create the oh-so-fashionable corset look that we’ve been seeing on every Hollywood red carpet. More than 10,000 special crystals shined red or blue, depending on how the light hit them, adding an extra patriotic flair to the pricey leotard. Take a look at her full explanation:
As for Suni Lee, her “USA Elegance” bodysuit was inspired by classic French styling combined with American elements, GK’s custom gymnastics designer Macy Bell said in another Instagram video. On this leotard, more than 5,000 Swarovski crystals were patterned to reflect French lacing across the upper front and back, while detailing on the lower back resembled the lacing of a corset. See how it all came together below:
I’m not sure how much a leotard worth 5 digits can be credited for the Americans’ success in Paris, but it certainly can’t hurt to know you look damn good while flipping across the mat on floor exercise or sailing through the air on the uneven bars. Now I’m wondering how much Beyoncé’s own bedazzled bodysuit was worth when she introduced Team USA.
Simone Biles and Suni Lee’s all-around medals came after they won gold in the team competition alongside Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey, giving Biles the perfect opportunity to clap back at MyKayla Skinner’s “lack of talent” accusations. It hits even harder knowing she did that wearing $15,000 worth of Swarovski crystals, doesn’t it?
