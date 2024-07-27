See Beyoncé Go All Out For The Olympics In Team USA Bodysuit, Glittering Boots And Of Course, Her Signature Cowboy Hat

Beyoncé has entered the Olympics chat, and she was ready to clap, shake, drum and introduce Team USA! Following the broadcast of the opening ceremonies for the Paris games on the 2024 TV schedule , the Cowboy Carter artist brought the yee-haw energy of her album to Team USA by introducing them. Her epic video included her wearing a gorgeous patriotic swimsuit, glittery cowboy boots, and, of course, a cowboy hat, and it left me so excited for the games.

As you can see in the video below, Beyoncé showed up in style for Team USA. As fans get ready to watch the Paris Olympics , those supporting the United States got to get hyped up as they watched the pop star introduce the stars of the team, take a look:

Beyonce introduces Team USA, from Simone Biles to Noah Lyles | Paris Olympics | NBC Sports - YouTube Watch On

The “Ya Ya” singer also posted the video on her Instagram , and I think the vibe of many’s reactions to it can be encapsulated by Kris Jenner’s enthusiastic, patriotic and loving comment:

❤️🤍💙❤️🤍💙❤️🤍💙❤️🤍

In the video, Beyoncé can be seen rocking a bedazzled USA one-piece swimsuit that’s white on top, says USA in the middle, and features white stars on a blue background and red and white strips on the bottom. She’s also wearing white glittery cowboy boots, and in part of the video, she had a big red, white and navy blue windbreaker jacket-gown on. To top it all off, she opted for a blue sparkly cowboy hat that was giving BIG Cowboy Carter energy.

Now, I’ve had her song “Ya Ya” on repeat since Cowboy Carter came out, and it was the perfect song to introduce Team USA to. It’s such an energetic track, and it was so fun to see both the singer and the athletes jam out to it.

As everyone danced to Beyoncé’s catchy tune, she introduced some of the team’s top athletes.

This included Simone Biles (who you’ll be able to watch in the games this week) and both the men's and women's gymnastics teams. Along with them, the video featured track stars, the Team USA men’s basketball team, and some of the top swimmers, including Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky.

Plus, as folks get excited to watch Olympic swimming , basketball, gymnastics and so much more, they highlighted just how incredible these sports are by cutting in clips of the athletes doing what they do best.

While the opening ceremonies were an incredible spectacle , this video was the cherry on top that really got me hyped for the Olympics! Seeing Beyoncé looking so cool in her patriotic gear while performing the banger that is “Ya Ya” had me ready to dance. Then, seeing all the athletes with her left me ready to start chanting “USA!”