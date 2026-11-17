Amidst all the tributes and wonderful stories about Patrick Stewart that hit the internet after his passing, one other viral video stood out. Stewart's fight with actor and comedian James Corden onstage at the 2011 Glamour Awards was a rare public outburst by the legendary Star Trek actor, and one that he deeply regretted as the years passed.

For those unfamiliar, the video went viral back then when Stewart took the stage and criticized Corden, the host, for looking disinterested between awards. Corden told Stewart to "get on with presenting," which then escalated to Stewart telling the audience he could see Corden's belly sticking out from the back row. Corden jabbed back that he could see Stewart "dying" onstage due to his age, and after one odd joke involving the Jonas Brothers, the moment ended. People have seen that, but fewer might know how Stewart felt afterward.

How Patrick Stewart Felt After Confronting James Corden Onstage

Stewart later expressed deep regret about the incident while speaking about it to Classic FM (via Glamour). The Star Trek actor admitted he'd been drinking, and it all went off the rails once he took the stage:

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My part of the evening came late and it was alcohol (that prompted the remark), I'm afraid. I went too far, I was somewhat out of control. I have nothing but admiration for Mr Corden. I still blush in remembrance of it.

Buzzfeed also reported that Stewart said elsewhere he was upset by a comment Corden made toward another actress earlier in the evening. He began to drink and, unfortunately, made comments that he regretted. Fortunately, he also confirmed that he'd spoken to the Corden since then, and they agreed to bury the hatchet.

What James Corden Said About Patrick Stewart's Remarks

The resurfaced viral video was the most I've seen of James Corden since he retired from late-night, and based on how he spoke about the event, I'm sure he wasn't thrilled to see it back in the news either. The comedian later said he had zero problem with Sir Patrick Stewart, and said that despite how it looked at the moment, he was not mad:

I couldn't have less of a problem with him. He just went for it, he was unscripted, and I've no idea where it was going... And I wish I hadn't looked like I was so angry. Because I was just bemused. I'm not entirely sure what he wanted to happen, but I'm sure what happened wasn't what he wanted. But you know, he's Sir Patrick Stewart and he's great. Everyone's allowed a mistake. My hunch is he's a nice guy.

It's important to know the context of how both sides felt after the fact, because unfortunately, I think people unfairly pushed a narrative about the interaction that wasn't true. The implication was that Patrick Stewart hated James Corden, who has been a polarizing figure since stepping into the limelight.

In reality, the moment went down as one of Stewart's biggest embarrassments, and went against many of the other pleasant interactions that the world knew him for. I'm glad that he found the time to reconcile with Corden after what happened all those years ago, but it's sad to see it resurface again after his death.

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CinemaBlend continues to pay respects to Patrick Stewart and offers condolences to his friends and family as they mourn his death. I'm sure more stories about the actor will surface ahead of his appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, which is out in theaters on December 18th.