The Full Circle Moment Robert Pattinson (Kinda) Told Us Zendaya Is Responsible For His 007 Role
From Dune to Bond, a real team is forming here.
It’s been a huge year for Robert Pattinson and Zendaya. The latter has already been in two of the biggest movies of the year, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while the former co-starred with Zendaya in The Odyssey and The Drama, and received praise for his role as Chris Hanson in Primetime. They are starring again in Dune: Part Three, which hits the 2026 movie schedule on December 18th (“DunesDay”). Pattinson, you may have heard, also landed the role of a lifetime yesterday when he was named the next James Bond.
The James Bond role may have come (indirectly) due to Zendaya introducing Pattinson to director Denis Villeneuve, who is not only at the helm of Dune, but upcoming, as-yet-untitled James Bond 26 as well. Last March, well before the Pattinson announcement, CinemaBlend attended an event featuring the premiere of the Dune: Part Three trailer followed by a Q&A with some of the cast, including Pattinson and Zendaya. The two had recently worked together on The Drama, and Pattinson talked about how he got involved with Dune, saying:
While Zendaya does acknowledge that she “knows a guy,” talking about Villeneuve, whom she worked with on the first two Dune movies, she doesn’t take full credit. However, Pattinson continues:
You can see the whole answer from the Q&A here:
Which brings us to James Bond. After working with Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three, Pattinson was obviously excited about working with the Canadian director again, and now he’ll get his chance in a big way. He’ll be stepping into massive shoes once filled by the likes of Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig, and all the other actors who have played Bond over the years.
The choice is not without some controversy, naturally, but speaking for myself, I’m excited. I always expected Amazon MGM, who now own the franchise, to go with a big star, and I think they’ve made a very solid choice with Pattinson, even though he’s only really dabbled in action movies. It takes a lot of layers to play a Bond well, and I think Pattinson has all the gears needed to pull it off.
This also leads to another obvious question: could Zendaya be the next “Bond Girl”? Before yesterday, she was a long shot on the prediction markets, but her odds have shot way up in the last 24 hours. She’s currently at 32% on Kalshi, sitting just behind the favorite, Margaret Qualley. I’m skeptical that she will be, but The Drama proved the two actors have great on-screen chemistry, so who knows? We’re all waiting for the announcement!
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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