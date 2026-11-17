It’s been a huge year for Robert Pattinson and Zendaya. The latter has already been in two of the biggest movies of the year, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while the former co-starred with Zendaya in The Odyssey and The Drama, and received praise for his role as Chris Hanson in Primetime. They are starring again in Dune: Part Three, which hits the 2026 movie schedule on December 18th (“DunesDay”). Pattinson, you may have heard, also landed the role of a lifetime yesterday when he was named the next James Bond.

The James Bond role may have come (indirectly) due to Zendaya introducing Pattinson to director Denis Villeneuve, who is not only at the helm of Dune, but upcoming, as-yet-untitled James Bond 26 as well. Last March, well before the Pattinson announcement, CinemaBlend attended an event featuring the premiere of the Dune: Part Three trailer followed by a Q&A with some of the cast, including Pattinson and Zendaya. The two had recently worked together on The Drama, and Pattinson talked about how he got involved with Dune, saying:

I absolutely adore these [Dune] movies. I saw them multiple times in theaters, and I think I was talking to you [Zendaya], on the set of The Drama and was like ‘Can I get in one of those Dune movies?

While Zendaya does acknowledge that she “knows a guy,” talking about Villeneuve, whom she worked with on the first two Dune movies, she doesn’t take full credit. However, Pattinson continues:

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And it was a very unexpected call I got a few months later and I kind of did think you had something to do with it. I just think it's such a towering achievement, that the cast is so incredible. And, uh, I just think everybody wants to work with Denis, I mean, he’s just such a master.

You can see the whole answer from the Q&A here:

Sooo does Zendaya get credit for getting Robert Pattinson cast in "Dune 3" and James Bond now? The actor revealed earlier in 2026 how his "The Drama" costar introduced him to Denis Villeneuve, who is helming the next 007 installment. https://t.co/3bBS1ydc8pNovember 16, 2026

Which brings us to James Bond. After working with Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three, Pattinson was obviously excited about working with the Canadian director again, and now he’ll get his chance in a big way. He’ll be stepping into massive shoes once filled by the likes of Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig, and all the other actors who have played Bond over the years.

The choice is not without some controversy, naturally, but speaking for myself, I’m excited. I always expected Amazon MGM, who now own the franchise, to go with a big star, and I think they’ve made a very solid choice with Pattinson, even though he’s only really dabbled in action movies. It takes a lot of layers to play a Bond well, and I think Pattinson has all the gears needed to pull it off.

This also leads to another obvious question: could Zendaya be the next “Bond Girl”? Before yesterday, she was a long shot on the prediction markets, but her odds have shot way up in the last 24 hours. She’s currently at 32% on Kalshi, sitting just behind the favorite, Margaret Qualley. I’m skeptical that she will be, but The Drama proved the two actors have great on-screen chemistry, so who knows? We’re all waiting for the announcement!