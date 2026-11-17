We’re only a few days away from the Traitors: New Blood finale, and I’m willing to admit the obvious. This has not been the best season of The Traitors. In fact, you could easily say this has been a below-average season. Fans on social media and those I have talked to in real life seem to all be in agreement on that. There’s a growing consensus that the show needs to change. I think producers are going to listen, though I’m terrified they’re going to misunderstand the why.

The biggest, loudest and most obvious change we’ve gotten this season has been the casting of non-celebrities. The US version of The Traitors has historically relied on reality television personalities to provide the drama and bring their fanbases. This season, NBC decided to move the property from Peacock to network television and cast it like a more traditional competition show with randoms. It would be easy to just look at that decision and blame all the problems on the newbies, but that’s actually not the right takeaway.

The biggest problem by a very large margin with Traitors: New Blood is the episode runtimes. The show simply does not work in an hour-long time slot on NBC. In theory, the episodes on Peacock are the same length, as they’re typically between an hour and an hour and ten minutes. Because they’re on streaming, however, that runtime is the actual length of each episode. On network television, an hour-long time slot is actually forty-two minutes or so of real content, which isn’t even close to the amount of time the players need to complete one cycle of the game.

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That means every single episode, the editors are making an impossible choice. They can either not include one or more major elements of the show (the breakfast, the mission, the roundtable and the turret), they can completely remove all of the strategy scenes that happen between those major elements, or they can drop most of the confessionals where the players talk directly to the camera and tell us their motivations and theories. There is simply no way to get through all of that in forty-two minutes. So, that has left every episode feeling either incomplete because it didn’t make it through a full cycle of the game, or feeling like a highlight video that simply recaps the basics of what happened.

That format and structure are the problem. The runtime is the problem. It’s not the cast. Even with less confessionals and less screentime, we’ve gotten good content from these players. I’m not saying the Traitors: New Blood cast is better than the cast on Big Brother 14 or Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, but there are some breakout personalities here and plenty of likeable, solid characters who have popped and would have looked even better with more of a chance to talk to the camera.

Victor is an all-time great Traitors character and should be a reality television mainstay moving forward. He’s electric. I’m personally obsessed with Jay and have had probably ten conversations with people trying to figure out his vibe and what’s going on in his head. It’s not just those two standouts either. There are a half dozen or so other players who play hard and are capable of delivering strong confessionals. Joe, Katie, Tomica, Michael and Shane have all had great moments, and when given a chance, secondary characters like Wyatt, Clyde, Abby, Abbey, Kriste, Ben, Morgan and others have delivered too. They’re just not always getting the screentime because, once again, every episode feels like it’s set on 1.5X speed.

Survivor and The Amazing Race have lengthened their episodes in recent years to help develop the characters and let the episodes breathe more. That’s the obvious solution here for The Traitors. It either needs to move to 90 minutes, or it needs to move back to Peacock. What it absolutely does not need to do is give up on casting newbies. The UK and other countries have had fantastic seasons using randoms, and in an ideal world, it would be a delight to watch Peacock/ NBC switch back and forth between a season with reality stars and a season with plumbers, farmers and firefighters.

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I love The Traitors. It’s one of my favorite shows on television, and despite the obvious format issues, I still enjoyed the content we got this season. I’d like to see producers listen to the fan frustration and make a change, but those alterations should be exclusively focused on the format and not on casting.