To say that DC Studios is in the midst of a big change would be a major understatement. It was announced a little over a week ago that in the aftermath of the Warner Bros./Paramount merger, James Gunn and Peter Safran would step down as co-CEOs of the studio. As a result, film producer (and Marvel Studios alum) Jeremy Latcham will lead the brand moving forward. There may, however, now be reason to believe that DC may be leaving WB and by extension, parent company Skydance. This is all due to some recent rumors.

A common claim that’s been reported in the aftermath of the Gunn/Safran news is that Skydance has acquired a lot of Warner Bros.-amassed debt following the merger. It’s been said that a number of DC Studios’ projects were particularly pricey for the company. In a wide-ranging piece, Page Six mentioned sources who alleged that Supergirl, which flopped at the box office earlier this year, lost WB $135 million. With that, X user @entylawyer alleges that Skydance wants to unload the superhero brand for monetary purposes:

The comic studio heads were fired. They didn't quit. Their boss wants to sell off the entire comic book universe to help get rid of some of that $100B debt.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a massive grain of salt, as Skydance’s David Ellison has not indicated that the company plans to sell DC Studios. If that were to actually happen, though, it would truly signify the end of an era. The DC brand has been under the ownership of Warner Bros. since 1969 and, of course, in that time, a plethora of movies, TV shows and more based around the comic book imprint have been released under WB. If Ellison and co. were to sell it, it could theoretically draw interest on the open market.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I’m honestly just not sure who would seek to acquire DC Studios if Skydance were to theoretically choose to sell it. There’s also the matter of which entertainment company would actually have the money to do it. One of the first brands that comes to mind is obviously The Walt Disney Company, which acquired Marvel Entertainment back in 2009 for $4 billion. However, another brand that should be considered as a hypothetical buyer is Netflix,the company that was set to acquire WB before Paramount made a higher bid.

All of that is just speculation but, of course, James Gunn’s DC exit is real, with him and Peter Safran officially stepping down on December 1. News of Gunn’s departure has generated disappointment from those who were all in on his DC plans, and some have expressed concerns about the future of his DCU continuity. As for the actual decision to part ways with Safran and Gunn, a source for Page Six alleged that their bosses had been in talks with Latcham for weeks ahead of the announcement despite publicly saying otherwise:

It was a little bit strange to have it be so publicly stated that [Gunn and Safran] were safe, and during that time, the [Latcham] process had already been kicked off. They were saying one thing, and then they were actively doing another thing.

Naturally, there are a lot of unknown variables here, and it’s currently unclear as to it or when Skydance might confirm or deny the rumor that DC Studios will be sold. In the meantime, there are still film projects from the brand that are in different stages of development as James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow is set to hit theaters on July 9 amid the 2027 movie schedule. Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II is also filming right now and will hit theaters on February 18, 2028.