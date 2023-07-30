How Renée Zellweger’s Relationship With Ant Anstead Reportedly Compares To Her Past Romances
How does he measure up?
It’s been over two years since Ant Anstead wooed Renée Zellweger on the set of Celebrity IOU Joyride, but you’d barely know it with how quiet they keep their relationship. However, just because the love birds aren’t blasting their love for each other from the rooftops of every social media platform, that doesn’t mean they don’t have a good thing going. In fact, those close to the two-time Oscar winner apparently have only positive things to say about the car enthusiast, especially when it comes to comparing him to the men she’s dated in the past.
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have seemingly been going strong since they started dating in April 2021, after the actress appeared on an episode of Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott’s Discovery+ series. There’s been speculation for a long time about if and when the couple will take things to the next level, given how good Zellweger’s friends say they are for each other. A source for OK! Magazine said:
Getting friend approval is vital, so way to go, Ant! The Bridget Jones’s Diary star’s relationship history includes dating Bradley Cooper, an engagement to Jim Carrey, and a brief marriage to Kenny Chesney before they filed for annulment just four months later. She and Ant Anstead seem to have found happiness in their quiet life together. The source continued:
Ant Anstead shares 3-year-old son Hudson with his ex-wife Christina Hall, and also has a 19-year-old daughter Amelie and 16-year-old son Archie from his marriage to Louise Anstead. While his three kids are featured prominently on the Celebrity IOU Joyride star’s Instagram page, he’s tried to keep his relationship with Renée Zellweger low-key since the beginning.
Even after their “secret relationship” was exposed a few months after they started dating, he kept it low-key, with just the rare peek at a date night out together. Even this past Christmas — nearly two years into their romance — Ant Anstead didn’t make a big deal of the fact that Renée Zellweger had traveled with him and the kids to the U.K., with eagle-eyed fans pointing out the actress in her signature orange ball cap in the background of some of his photos.
The two have apparently been talking about their long-term future together at least since the fall, and it’s possible the couple either has moved in together or plans to, after Ant Anstead sold his bachelor pad in April. Regardless of if big moves are being made, though, it sounds like this is a good situation for the actress — as her friends allegedly said — and that’s what really matters.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
