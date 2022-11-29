How To Watch The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Special Streaming And On TV

With the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade behind us, and the holiday season in full gear, the 2022 TV schedule is going to be a lot more festive the next few weeks. But before families carry out the annual tradition of braving the elements, packed stores, and congested highways, NBC will kick off the jolliest season of the year in style with the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, now in its 90th year.

If you are wondering how to watch the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Special on TV and streaming, you’ve come to right place, because we’re about to break it all down now. Below is a quick guide to the annual lighting ceremony, who is set to appear throughout the special primetime broadcast, and other holiday specials coming to the Peacock network throughout the month of December. Let the good times roll…

How To Watch The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Special

On TV:

If you want to watch the 90th annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, make sure to be in front of your TV at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, November 30th, as that is the official start time to NBC’s live broadcast of the big event. This year’s tree, as seen in this NBC News video, is a Norway Spruce standing 82 feet and weighing an impressive 14 tons. The massive tree from Queensbury, New York, is covered in 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and features a 900-pound three dimensional star atop its peak, all of which will be turned on during the special broadcast.

Streaming:

You will also be able to livestream the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Special on Peacock, as the platform is also launching its new feature allowing subscribers to stream their local NBC channels through the service on November 30th. Please note, the highest tier of the Peacock subscription ($9.99/month) is required to use this new feature.

Who Is Set To Appear During The 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Event

In addition to featuring the lighting of the massive tree, the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas events have traditionally featured massive stars of film, TV, and the stage, and this year is no different. NBC has announced that Andrea Bocelli (and two of his children), departing The Voice mainstay Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, and the Radio City c are all set to perform. Also appearing will be Amy Poehler, May Rudolph, The Muppets of Sesame Street, and multiple other notable guests, who will all be taking part in the holiday cheer on NBC.

How To Watch Other NBC 2022 Holiday Events Throughout December

The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Special is just the start of the holiday programming schedule to air on NBC (and on Peacock as part of the live NBC affiliates feature), and the network has a lot in store throughout the month of December. Here are just some highlights…

On Thursday, December 1st, the musical movie Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will follow the iconic singer as she attempts to lift the world’s spirts during the holiday season. The special hits the airwaves at 8 p.m. ET and will feature a new holiday duet, “Too Early for Christmas,” performed by Parton and Jimmy Fallon. Parton will have another special titled Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, December 23rd.

Baking It: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler’s Celebrity Holiday Special, premieres at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, December 12th, and will serve up a dish of holiday cheer and high-stakes competition with proceeds going to charities.

The annual Saturday Night Live Christmas Special, featuring some of those classic holiday skits, will premiere at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14th.

Jimmy Fallon’s animated holiday special 5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas premieres at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23rd, bringing his bestselling book of the same name to life.

And Frank Capra’s classic Christmas movie, It’s a Wonderful Life, will take to the airwaves at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 24th, introducing a new generation to the holiday staple starring Jimmy Stewart.

The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Special is just one of the many programs coming to our TV screen this holiday season. If you want to know what else is coming, including those beloved Christmas movies, make sure to check our 2022 holiday schedule.