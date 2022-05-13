How Young Sheldon's Pastor Rob Might Set Up A Key Event In Big Bang Theory History

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon episode “White Trash, Holy Rollers and Punching People.” Read at your own risk!

The secret is out regarding Georgie and Mandy ’s pregnancy , and the latest episode showed the Young Sheldon family dealing with that as best they could. Mary particularly struggled with the idea that the entire church congregation knew about the situation, and set up a time to speak with Pastor Rob about it. Pastor Rob inserted himself into the drama, which caused some further tension between Mary and George and might set up a big moment in The Big Bang Theory’s history.

Mary and Pastor Rob met up early in the episode, but it was their encounter later on that caused some drama within the family. Rob unexpectedly dropped by to pray with Mary about Georgie and Mandy's pregnancy, and just when the two were holding hands in quiet prayer, Missy popped her head through an open window and asked what was going on. Both were flustered over the incident and quickly released their hands and looked embarrassed.

When George learned about Pastor Rob’s visit later that night, he grew angry. The fight between him and Mary ultimately drove the Young Sheldon patriarch from the house and drove Mary to tears. George made it clear that he thinks there’s something going on between Rob and Mary, so is this what leads to his own supposed infidelity?

Young Sheldon Paramount+ subscribers who rewatch the Season 4 finale will see George getting close with their neighbor Brenda Sparks , but heart issues ultimately stopped the evening from becoming anything more than drinks between friends. Despite that, both George and Brenda got paranoid about the evening they shared together and felt like they had done something wrong.

George has felt weird about Pastor Rob ever since he secretly caught Mary smoking cigarettes with him outside the church. George’s suspicions escalated in the latest episode of Young Sheldon and might encourage him to try and attempt a scandalous affair with Brenda in the near future.

Does George actually need to worry about Pastor Rob and Mary? So far, it doesn’t seem like Mary is at all romantically interested in Pastor Rob, though I can’t say the same for Rob. In fact, there was something a bit strange about his impromptu visit, and had Missy not interrupted their quiet prayer, it did seem like he would’ve moved in for a kiss. The fact that he’d try to do that does raise some interesting questions about the kind of pastor that Rob is and how much longer he’ll be around if that happens.

We don’t know for sure if Pastor Rob will make a move on Mary on Young Sheldon, but according to The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon’s father will have an affair. At least, that’s how Sheldon perceived it and given that Young Sheldon’s showrunner Steve Molaro said they’re willing to break canon for the show, it is possible George didn’t actually do what Sheldon thought. I guess we’ll have to wait and see how these big moments happen.