Hugh Dancy Would Love Claire Danes To Appear On Law And Order, And There's Actually A Cool Reason For Her To Do It

The Law & Order franchise has been around for a long time, meaning that shows have come and gone, stars have come and gone, and actors would appear who would go on to become famous. Revival star Hugh Dancy is married to Emmy-winner Claire Danes, who actually had her first-ever acting job on Law & Order. So what would it take for her to come back?

Before Danes starred in Romeo + Juliet, My So-Called Life, Temple Grandin, and Homeland (to name just some of her roles), she landed her first acting job on a little show called Law & Order back in 1992, for the Season 3 episode “Skin Deep.” Hugh Dancy, who currently plays ADA Nolan Price on the show, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of his wife appearing on the series once again:

I mean, I don't know. I would be entirely open to [it]. I can talk [to her] and ask her. You know that was her first job, right? So, I don't know if it'll ever happen, but it's a nice [idea].

Not only would it be great for Claire Danes to be on an episode of Law & Order 30+ years after guest-starring, but also to act alongside her husband! While he's "entirely open" to the idea, he couldn't commit to whether or not his wife would be on board. It would be a complete full-circle moment to appear on the series that gave her her first job.

Whether it could be a one-off guest spot as a new character, a recurring gig, or even a series regular job, I know I'd be excited to see her on Law & Order! She'd hardly be the first actor to play more than one character within the franchise, as her husband's coworker Camryn Manheim portrayed somebody other than Kate Dixon earlier in her career. Why not Danes too?

Of course, Claire Danes may be too busy to pay her hubby a visit in the courtroom. Hopefully Hugh Dancy sticks to his word and talks to Danes about it for a possible future appearances. Since the Law & Order revival has been such a success since its return in 2022, it seems like a safe bet that it will be renewed for another season.

It would be interesting to see Claire Danes come on as a defendant or attorney and really give Hugh Dancy’s Price a run for his money. He made some questionable decisions recently for a case, so who’s to say that he shouldn’t have someone come down hard on him in the future? I need it to happen.

The couple have worked together before, having famously met on the set of Evening. It would undoubtedly be a dream come true for their fans if they work together again on Law & Order, and Hugh Dancy didn't rule it out. And who better to convince Claire Danes to sign on?

Whether or not it happens sometime in the future, it’s clear that the interest is there for Hugh Dancy, and if anyone can convince Claire Danes to take up the opportunity, it would be her husband.