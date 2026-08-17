OG Star Just Pitched Tom Holland And Zendaya For A Hercules Remake, And I’m Here For Z At Least

Disney’s live-action Hercules remake has spent years somewhere on Mount Olympus, waiting for Zeus to hurl his lightning bolt at it to bring it to life. There have been a lot of wild rumors around the project , but we still do not have an official cast or release date, which means there remains plenty of time to argue over who should play Hercules and Megara. Now, the woman who knows Meg better than just about anyone has given her two cents on the remake by throwing two very familiar names into the ring: power couple and newly married partners Tom Holland and Zendaya .

Susan Egan, who voiced Meg in Disney’s 1997 animated movie, was asked about her dream casting while speaking with Deadline at D23. She has apparently been campaigning for Zendaya for a while, but this time she went all-in and suggested pairing her with Tom Holland as Hercules. And, yes, Egan knows the couple may eventually ask her to stop doing this. She explained:

I mean, I’ve been subtly saying Zendaya, but now I’m just gonna say it. And probably, Tom and Zendaya, who I have never met, are filing for the restraining order right now. But honestly, I don’t even care. I feel like the world needs it.

I’m completely with her on half of this. The Euphoria star as Meg feels perfect to me. She can sing and give the dry delivery needed for Meg’s constant eye-rolling. Not only that, but she can sell both the character’s toughness and the hurt underneath it.

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Egan sees many of those same qualities and made it clear she is not simply casting Z because putting her opposite Holland would make the internet explode. She continued:

Not even because they are the ‘it’ couple right now, it’s not even that. I have watched her beautiful career from when she was a teenager, and she’s just grounded. She is a strong woman, obviously, statuesque and amazing, with an incredible voice and a little edge, don’t you think?

Absolutely. Zendaya also has plenty of musical experience between her Disney Channel years and The Greatest Showman, so I have no trouble imagining her tackling “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love).” The Uncharted star as Hercules is where I need a little more convincing.

(Image credit: Disney)

These Are The Guys I’d Send To Mount Olympus

Tom Holland certainly has the athleticism, charm and Disney résumé. He has also had one heck of a 2026 movie schedule , as he played Telemachus in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey , so apparently ancient Greece is already becoming part of his personal cinematic universe. He is also still tearing up the box office as Spidey in the fourth entry in the franchise. But Disney’s Hercules is a huge, wonderfully earnest golden retriever of a demigod, and he has spent much of his career thriving as characters who feel smaller, scrappier and slightly overwhelmed by whatever disaster they have wandered into.

I’m not totally sold on Holland as Hercules, but I’m hardly short on alternatives. If Disney ever gets serious about casting this thing, there are a handful of actors I think could bring the right mix of sincerity and lovable doofus energy to the role. Here are my picks for who could fill Herc’s leather cuirass:

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Kit Connor: Connor may have the best natural combination of physicality and puppy-dog sincerity on this list. Put him opposite a more guarded Meg, and I can already see the chemistry working.

Connor may have the best natural combination of physicality and puppy-dog sincerity on this list. Put him opposite a more guarded Meg, and I can already see the chemistry working. Taron Egerton: Probably the safest all-around choice. Egerton proved in Rocketman that he can carry a musical, and the Kingsman movies covered the action side. More importantly, he can play vulnerable and slightly uncool without losing his leading-man appeal.

Probably the safest all-around choice. Egerton proved in Rocketman that he can carry a musical, and the Kingsman movies covered the action side. More importantly, he can play vulnerable and slightly uncool without losing his leading-man appeal. Mike Faist: This is the more interesting left-field pick. Faist already has serious musical credentials from West Side Story, but what really sells me is how well he plays insecurity. Hercules spends a surprising amount of the animated movie wondering whether he belongs anywhere, and Faist could make that side of him land.

This is the more interesting left-field pick. Faist already has serious musical credentials from West Side Story, but what really sells me is how well he plays insecurity. Hercules spends a surprising amount of the animated movie wondering whether he belongs anywhere, and Faist could make that side of him land. Mason Gooding: Gooding has the size and charisma, but there is also a warmth to him that keeps him from feeling untouchable.

Gooding has the size and charisma, but there is also a warmth to him that keeps him from feeling untouchable. Joshua Bassett: Bassett would probably require the biggest physical transformation but, emotionally, he makes a lot of sense. He can sing, has plenty of musical experience and wears his heart directly on his face.

Maybe Holland could still surprise me. I just do not see him in the role as immediately as I see the Dune franchise actress walking into frame in Meg’s purple dress and telling Hercules to keep his tunic on.

For now, all of this remains fantasy casting. Disney announced the live-action Hercules remake years ago, with Joe and Anthony Russo producing through AGBO and Guy Ritchie attached to direct. Development has moved slowly, and Disney still has not announced its Hercules, Meg, Hades or, most importantly, those Muses. So Egan still has time to keep campaigning and, restraining order jokes aside, I hope Zendaya is listening.