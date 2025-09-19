I Loved Seeing Boston Rob Support Dylan Efron At DWTS' Premiere, But It's How the Eras Tour Dancers Showed Up For Jan Ravnik That Truly Surprised Me

The long wait is finally over, as Dancing With the Stars Season 34 finally premiered on ABC on Tuesday as part of the 2025 TV schedule. Season 34’s cast is once again filled with plenty of variety and fan-favorites, but the ballroom floor wasn’t the only place that featured stars. Many famous faces came out to show support on the sidelines for the premiere episode, and although I loved seeing Boston Rob supporting Dylan Efron, it’s the Eras Tour dancers showing up for Jan Ravnik that did it for me.

How Boston Rob Showed Support For Dylan Efron

Survivor favorite Rob Mariano, nicknamed Boston Rob, was in the audience for the first episode of the season to support none other than Dylan Efron. The two competed on The Traitors Season 3 together, but were on separate teams. Despite Mariano being a Traitor and getting banished and Efron being a faithful and winning the whole thing, they have become really good friends.

So, on the night of the premiere, their fellow Traitors pal Chrishell Stause shared sweet photos of them to Instagram, and she made sure fans knew how to vote:

I absolutely love seeing Boston Rob at DWTS and giving love to Efron, especially since they were on opposite teams on The Traitors. Their bromance has been one of the best things to come out of that show, and seeing it continue with DWTS is great. Now I need Mariano to compete on the show so Efron can give him that same love right back.

How The Eras Tour Dancers Showed Support For Jan Ravnik

Efron wasn’t the only one to get support from friends on premiere night. New pro Jan Ravnik had a whole group come out. Many of his fellow dancers and friends from Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour were in attendance, and they even did a fun video with Ravnik and his partner, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jennifer Affleck, and it might be my favorite thing ever:

During The Eras Tour, Ravnik became a fan-favorite, and it wasn’t just because of his good looks. He occasionally helped Swift if she had a problem, such as a stage malfunction, and he held his own when he was nearly knocked down by strong winds. When he was announced to be joining as a pro, many were happy, and it looks like many Eras Tour dancers were also thrilled for him. Even though it’s been nearly a year since the tour came to a close, it’s nice to see how close they all still are.

It's still far too early to predict how far Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach will go, as well as Jan Ravnik and Jennifer Affleck, but no matter what, their support systems will surely be showing up, whether in person or virtually. Fans should tune in on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and with a Disney+ subscription to see if that support is enough to keep them in the ballroom.