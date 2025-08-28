I'm Excited Dancing With The Stars Is Officially Adding A Viral Eras Tour Dancer, But I Have One Big Worry About Season 34

Dancing with the Stars fans can commence the clowning, because the rumors about a dancer from the Eras Tour joining the show for Season 34 were true. It's an exciting development, and always a joy to see a new pro dancer join the fold, but I can't help but have a big worry about the cast for the new season.

As CinemaBlend learned from Daniella Karagach earlier this year, many pros don't find out they're in a new season until shortly before the cast is announced. While there may be no shakeups from a new face joining the bunch, it seems we may have a hint that at least one pro won't be in the mix in the coming season.

Jan Ravnik Is Joining Dancing With The Stars As A Pro Dancer

Jan Ravnik, who was part of Taylor Swift's famous Eras Tour and featured in her concert movie available to stream with a Disney+ subscription, will be a new pro dancer in Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. Check out the official announcement from the show on Instagram, not long after the news officially dropped on Good Morning America:

As of writing, we don't know who Ravnik's celebrity partner will be. We do know that TikTok star Alix Earle will participate in this season, so it's possible they could be paired together. I think we can safely say Taylor Swift will not be in this season, as she has a wedding to start planning for.

I'm Worried One Established Pro Dancer Will Be Left Out, And We May Know Who That Would Be

Dancing With The Stars Season 33 had a notably shorter list of celebrities and dancing pros, and with Jan Ravnik added to the list, I had to wonder if any of the usual pros wouldn't be along for the ride in Season 34. While it's unclear whether it's tied to Ravnik's arrival or not, it's already heavily rumored that at least one familiar face won't be back for the upcoming season.

There are rumors that Gleb Savchenko, who has been a part of DWTS for many years, was fired from the reality series. Savchenko seemingly confirmed the news with his comments and seemed to hint that the situation could be linked to reports he cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Brooks Nader. Nader and Savchenko confirmed their relationship in December 2024, after they began dating on Dancing With The Stars.

It's a shame that Gleb, or any other seasoned pro, may be left out of the mix when Season 34 premieres. It's also inevitable that this happens from time to time, as dancers get tied up in controversy, or there are other commitments that pull them away from the ABC series. It bothers me to see this as a fan, but hopefully I'll get over it as the new season kicks off this fall.

Dancing With The Stars Season 34 will premiere on ABC on September 16th. Keep an eye out for an official announcement about the celebrities that will be involved in the meantime, as we could be getting the news about that any day now.