DWTS Vet Maks Chmerkovskiy Has Harsh Words For Season 34's First-Time Dancer: 'No Business Being A Pro'

There's drama in the Dancing With The Stars space, and it's about more than whether Andy Richter should stay or go this coming week. The series has just crossed the midpoint of its run on the 2025 TV schedule, and a former face on the show can't stay silent any longer about one of the pro dancers. Maks Chmerkovskiy recently called out new pro dancer Jan Ravnik, saying he has "no business" being a pro on Season 34.

Ravnik, who was paired with Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives star Jennifer Affleck, is still in the competition, but according to Chmerkovskiy during a recent appearance on The Penthouse with Peta, he shouldn't be. The former pros talked about Jan's run on DWTS thus far, and Maks made it clear how he feels about the Eras Tour dancer being on the show:

I’m sorry, Jan has absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing With the Stars. There’s zero foundation technique, quality, understanding of the partnership. Bro, I’m getting emotional. It is absurd, and this is unreal how blind we have to be and God forbid say what’s obviously there.

Host Peta Murgatroyd agreed with Maks Chmerkovskiy, but noted that it wasn't really his fault. ABC extended the offer for him to join Dancing With The Stars, and while both went on to say he was a talented dancer, the fact he is not explicitly trained in ballroom dancing sticks out to those who know the difference.

Chmerkovskiy agreed and continued his critique:

How are you going to expect him to teach it and deliver that message in a format that is completely different from even ballroom dancing? We had this criticism weeks ago, and I’m like, ‘Bro, is anybody going to explain it to him?)'

Now, there's definitely a question of how many people who are watching Dancing With The Stars are seasoned dancers who know the difference, as I would imagine far more are like me (I only dance recreationally) and didn't know until it was brought up. If Jan Ravnik is a good dancer, but not as polished in ballroom as others, should it matter as much?

Jennifer Affleck doesn't seem to think so, as she seemingly posted a response to the criticism on her TikTok page. Be sure to check out the caption, which certainly seems to think this video was directed to Maks Chmerkovskiy:

Based on that video, I would imagine that Jan Ravnik isn't too upset about the comments. Similar to how Boston Rob Mariano was critical of his friend Dylan Efron, it all came down to another person sharing their opinion, which they're entitled to. It's not as though Ravnik's position on the show is suddenly in jeopardy because Chmerkovskiy, who hasn't competed on the show since 2017, said all that.

Chmerkovskiy, whose brother Val is currently competing with TikTok star Alix Earle, is no stranger to speaking out publicly about controversy with Dancing With The Stars. He spoke out years ago when Bristol Palin accused him of "hating" her, and he's doing it again. For now, I think it's a lot of smoke with no fire, but if Jan Ravnik and Jen Affleck make a deep run and end up in the finale, I'm sure there will be more grumbling about the things that Maks brought up.

Dancing With The Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is great so far, and with the Halloween special just around the corner, I don't expect my opinion to change anytime soon.