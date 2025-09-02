Reagan Revord Addresses Why George And Mandy Reunion With Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Would Be Difficult, But I Think It'd Be Easy-Peasy

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is returning to the 2025 TV Schedule to kick off Season 2, and there are a lot of things that could happen. Viewers are interested in knowing if this will be the season the couple finally splits after all the clues that it would happen in Season 1, and perhaps more importantly, if Iain Armitage will reprise his role as Sheldon Cooper. Star Raegan Revord isn't confident it'll happen, but I tend to disagree.

Revord sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about the release of her new book, Rules For Fake Girlfriends, and also talked about Missy's upcoming story on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. When the subject of whether we'd potentially see Armitage back as her annoying genius brother in the new season, Revord had this to say:

That would be so much fun but I feel like because they're sticking to The Big Bang Theory lore and everything. The whole thing in The Big Bang Theory is that Georgie and Sheldon don't talk because they kind of have a rift between them after George dies. If they're sticking to that it wouldn't make sense for Sheldon to come back...Maybe they'll find a loophole. They've found loopholes before, maybe they'll find them again.

Raegan Revord is busy writing books and doing other things outside of her guest appearances on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, so I'll give her a pass on the statement. While it is true that The Big Bang Theory established that Georgie and Sheldon were estranged as adults, I don't think it was ever said they didn't talk at all, period. In fact, Georgie directly mentioned talking to Sheldon in Season 1.

More On Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS) Georgie & Mandy's Latest Look At Season 2 Hints At A Big Fight, But Not The One Were Expecting

While Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage could use loopholes to justify Sheldon Cooper's return to Medford, I'm not really sure that it's necessary. It's hard to imagine he'd stay away from his mother and meemaw the whole time he's away at college, and feels equally unlikely either would find time to visit him after needing to deal with Missy's rebellious phase. That said, if Raegan Revord knew Iain Armitage was going to return in Season 2 of the series, would she be allowed to reveal that?

My instincts tell me that she wouldn't, and at the very least, we won't get a tease that Sheldon Cooper is returning for Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage until a trailer drops promoting the season. If I had to guess when it would happen, I would think it'll be an episode planned for one of the fall holidays, likely Thanksgiving or Christmas break.

The series skipped out on doing a Christmas episode in Season 1, so I think there's a good chance we'll see one in Season 2 with Iain Armitage finally coming back to play his character. I mean, the show already brought back George Sr. despite his death at the end of Young Sheldon, so I find it hard to believe Armitage will never be on the show.

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage returns to CBS for Season 2 on Thursday, October 16th. I'm psyched to see the couple return for more adventures, especially now that he's in control of the garage, and eager to see what issues arise from Georgie's big bet on himself.