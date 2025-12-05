50 Cent Reacts After Allegedly Being Sent Flowers By Diddy
Well, I did not see that coming.
The rap world is full of personal conflict, some of which has been known to erupt into violence, but none of the current battles between rappers has been quite as tense as that between 50 Cent and Diddy. The former recently released a documentary on the latter, one of several that have been produced over the last year or so, focusing on the legal troubles that have landed him in prison for the next three years. Diddy has had strong words for his rival, but is he now trying to mend fences?
In a move that I can safely say nobody saw coming, 50 Cent posted to X that he recently received a bouquet of flowers that he claims was sent to him by Diddy. 50 Cent uses some pretty rough language to express his own surprise.
What kinda gay shit is this Diddy sent me flowers at club 11 LOL why all the foreplay get busy, you know I’m stupid 🤨 pic.twitter.com/YlsM0IiuDTDecember 5, 2025
The card that is visible only shows the delivery address, and thus it can’t be confirmed by the picture alone who sent the flowers. Still, at this point, there’s no reason not to believe 50 Cent that the flowers came from Diddy. Of course, the next obvious question is, why?
Was this some attempt at a peace offering? Maybe Diddy is just tired of the fighting with 50 Cent and is trying to end things. Alternatively, perhaps this was meant as a joke, with Diddy knowing that receiving flowers from him would set 50 Cent off. If that was the goal, he was clearly successful. Under the circumstances, the latter explanation seems more likely, but it’s all anybody’s guess.
Unless this was a joke from 50 Cent, claiming Diddy sent him flowers, or a joke from a third party making it appear Diddy had done so. Whatever the answer, it's all very strange.
Flowers are certainly the opposite message that Diddy and his team have been sending recently in regards to Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the new documentary series that was produced by 50 Cent and is now available with a Netflix subscription. Combs’ side accused the new docuseries of using stolen footage. 50 Cent has also been accused of only making the series to disparage him because of their years-long personal beef.
Diddy is currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal detention center in New Jersey, where he is set to serve the sentence he received after being found guilty of two counts of violating the Mann Act. The conviction has already been appealed and has been granted an expedited review, meaning the appeal could be heard as early as next April.
It will certainly be interesting to see if we hear anything from Diddy’s team either confirming that he sent flowers or explaining why it was done. If this was some sort of mind game on the part of Diddy, it seems likely 50 Cent will respond in some way. It seems likely this feud is far from over.
