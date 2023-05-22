I’m Obsessed With How Obsessed The Internet Is Over Brad Pitt’s Surprise Appearance At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Nothing brings out a crowd like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The tour has been a sensation so far, and is basically the hottest ticket in town. While many fans got caught up in the infamous Ticketmaster fiasco, a slew have still be able to come out to support the singer on tour, including a slew of celebrities. One of these notable faces was Brad Pitt, who was spotted bopping his head at her Foxborough show over the weekend, and I’m absolutely obsessed with how obsessed the internet is with this surprise appearance.



Friends of the Grammy winner including Blake Lively and Selena Gomez are expected to be in attendance at Swift’s concert tour, but someone like Brad Pitt is a big surprise, and was to other Swifties as well. A fan posted a now-viral video on TikTok of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor seemingly enjoying the show on Saturday night. You can see a video of him below.

Of course, this caused quite the reaction amongst the Taylor Swift community. The comments are absolutely hysterical, and really capture Swiftie lore. I personally always find it funny when unexpected personnel shows up to the Eras Tour. While Swifties like myself feel like her music speaks to us as a community, we tend to forget how wide reaching her lyrics truly are. Thinking about someone like Brad Pitt rocking out to a song like "You Belong With Me" gets the giggles going.

Many fans brought up her song “Till Brad Pitt Comes Along” which is an incredibly deep cut. The song is unreleased and was performed by Swift on a show called The Label which she was on prior to the release of her first album. Nevertheless her OG fans couldn’t help but make the reference in the comments.

TIL BRAD PITT COMES ALONG.

Another fan couldn’t help but notice the song he was vibing to was “august” -- which is about a summer affair. After this realization, the Team Aniston/Team Jolie references ran rampant. One fan also suggested that he relates to James, one of the teenage “characters” in Taylor Swift’s folklore album that has the affair.

Brad relating too much to James.

Another fan jokingly accused Brad Pitt of dating Taylor Swift, which seemingly is a reference to the dating rumors that have swirled after The 1975 frontman Matty Healy was seen attending a concert.

They are dating 😻😻😻

Some fans couldn’t get enough of the video, and hoped there would be more footage of the Oscar winner jamming out to Swift’s concert.

OMG STOP I NEED MORE OF BRAD’S REACTION TO HER CONCERT

The fan isn’t alone. The “Anti-Hero” singer’s music is far reaching, so it’s no surprise Pitt had to see the concert tour for himself. Stars like Laura Dern and Emma Stone were present on opening night of her tour, and Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman, and Keith Urban have all been at subsequent events. Swift is also known for bringing some of her famous friends on stage with her, so maybe the Bullet Train actor will get up there and belt out some tunes of his own at the next show.

Taylor Swift fans can see the pop princess on her national tour, as she is playing at different venues all over the country every week. Fans unable to attend her tour can still see her perform by streaming her 2018 concert movie Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour which is available now with a Netflix subscription. For more information on what else the singer has in store for her fans, check out our feature on upcoming Taylor Swift music and other things for Swifties to look forward to.