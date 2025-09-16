The Rip And Beth Yellowstone Spinoff Added Jai Courtney To The Cast, And I Have A Theory About How He'll Interact With Cole Hauser's Character
Will he bring the action?
Taylor Sheridan’s shows are known for their A-list casts, and the Rip and Beth spinoff will be no different. That was true before the latest casting addition was made. However, now that Jai Courtney has been added to the ensemble, we have three very famous heavy hitters joining Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser on this Yellowstone series. I also think they’ll impact Rip and Beth’s lives in significant ways, and based on what we know about Courtney’s character, I think our favorite cowboy might be in trouble.
Jai Courtney Has Been Cast In The Rip And Beth Spinoff
Before this, we found out that Annette Bening joined Rip and Beth’s show to play Beulah Jackson, the head of a huge ranch in Texas. It was also announced that Ed Harris was cast in the tentatively titled Dutton Ranch as veteran and veterinarian Everett McKinney. Now, it’s been revealed that Jai Courtney has joined this stacked lineup by way of a report from Variety.
In the show, he’ll play Rob-Will, “an imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman.” No other information is given about his character. However, the terms “imposing” and “unpredicable” lean toward him being an antagonist to me.
Plus, he’s been in projects like The Terminal List, Suicide Squad, Terminator Genisys and A Good Day to Die Hard. He’s really no stranger to action, and I think that will play into his role in this show, specifically his relationship with Cole Hauser’s character Rip.
I Think Jai Courtney’s Character Will Be Rip’s Adversary
Now, the simple idea of Jai Courtney and Cole Hauser being in the same show already has me hoping they’ll end up in some kind of big action sequence and/or fight. They really feel like they’d make for great adversaries. However, I think the upcoming Yellowstone show’s logline adds to this idea, too. It states:
That “stiff competition” feels like it could come via Courtney and Bening’s characters. I don’t know if they work on the same ranch or two different operations. However, either way, I think they’ll both be foes for Rip and Beth.
Plus, since Rob-Will is described as an “imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman,” it sounds like he’ll have a similar job to Rip, and I think it makes sense for them to go head-to-head.
Rip’s action-packed fights and darker side have always been one of the fascinating parts of Yellowstone, and that, mixed with his kind relationship with Beth, is what makes their storyline so great. It’s these two aggressive and ruthless people coming together out of genuine love, and that’s a dynamic I want them to continue to explore.
I think one way they can do that is by bringing Jai Courtney in as the next person Rip will want to take to the train station. So, I’m curious to see if his character, Rob-Will, really will face off against Cole Hauser’s cowboy.
At the moment, it’s unclear if Dutton Ranch will premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, but if I had to guess, I think it could come out at the end of this year or early next year. So, hopefully, we’ll get to see Jai Courtney and Cole Hauser face off when Rip and Beth’s spinoff comes to our screens.
