Insider Shares Claims About Changes Tiger Woods Needs To Make After Latest DUI Arrest: ‘It’s Serious’

Tiger Woods finds himself at the center of headlines again following a recent vehicular incident that led to his arrest. On Friday, March 27, Woods was reportedly involved in a rollover crash that occurred in Juniper Island, Florida, which is where he resides. After being taken into custody, the 50-year-old professional golfer was charged with DUI with property damage. In the aftermath of the situation, an insider is now sharing purported information about how those in Woods’ inner circle believe he should improve his life.

Said comments come from a person who’s reportedly close to the celebrated golfer, and they’re apparently concerned about the personal trajectory he’s on. While speaking with People, the insider suggested Woods lacked a level of self-awareness that was necessary for someone in his position. The person also shared alleged details about how other individuals close to Woods contribute to his reported behavior:

It’s serious, but Tiger has yet to look in the mirror and say, ‘You’re 50 years old and need to act like it.’ He is enabled by people making money off of his talent and reputation, but with his injuries and age, he is frustrated and depressed about his state of health. He wants to play in major tournaments like the Masters, but he needs to get real. Once he does that, he should be better off because people do like Tiger. He is a good person.

Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he possesses five Masters Tournament wins, four PGA Championship wins and other accolades. The father of two is also a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and continues to compete today. People’s source goes on to allege that Woods – who’s sought out help before – has faced personal issues, in part, because “has never really gotten over” the death of his father, Earl, who coached him early on and died in 2006. The insider also added this thought:

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Tiger needs to get a grip on his limitations and make arrangements for them. His peace of mind has run amok over golf and his pain.

The crash reportedly took place around 2 p.m. local time in Florida and, at the time, Woods was driving his Land Rover. Per the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the golfer was on a two-land road when he attempted to pass a pressure-cleaning truck pulling a small trailer. Woods unintentionally hit the back of the truck, leading his own vehicle to rollover. Authorities reported, at the time, that Woods “did exhibit signs of impairment,” but police did not believe alcohol was involved. He did submit to a breathalyzer test, which came back negative, though the charges came down after he refused to submit to a urine test.

Ultimately, Tiger Woods was booked and remained in Martin County Jail for roughly eight hours and made bail that same day. Before that, Woods’ mugshot was taken, and that photo has since gone viral. During the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open golf tournament this past weekend, a few attendees wore shirts adorned with Woods’ mugshot and a brief message, “#FreeTiger.”

As previously alluded to, this isn’t Tiger Woods’ first run-in with the law. In 2017, Woods was arrested for DUI in Juniper Island and, at the time, he was found asleep behind the wheel of his car, which had damage to the driver’s side. Woods – who claimed to have taken a mixture of painkillers – submitted to a drug test, which seemed to back up his claims. All the while, Woods’ mugshot went viral then as well and was linked to photoshop claims involving ESPN. Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving in that case.

Woods was also involved in a car accident in Los Angeles back in 2021, which resulted in him needing non-life threatening surgeries on his leg and ankle. At the time, Woods was reportedly driving 85 miles per hour when he smashed into a tree that caused his SUV to flip over. While it was speculated that Woods was under the influence, tests from authorities proved that was not the case. No charges were filed against the athlete, as the situation was determined to be an accident by the authorities.

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More recently, Tiger Woods was aiming to prepare for the Masters, which runs from April 6 to 12 amid the 2026 TV schedule. The chances of Woods competing in that event appear slim now, given his DUI arrest, considering more legal processes will have to take place before the situation is resolved.