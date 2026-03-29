See Tiger Woods Fans Throw His Literal Mug Shot On A Shirt In Apparent Support After DUI Arrest

When Tiger Woods starts making headlines for something other than his golfing legacy, there’s a non-infinitesimal chance the news will involve legal matters. Case in point, ahead of the athlete’s decision whether or not to take part in the 2026 Masters in April, he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Jupiter Island, Florida that led to his arrest and multiple charges, including driving under the influence. Some of the golfer’s (presumed) fans immediately started showing (presumed) support by way of mugshot-emblazoned T-shirts.

This weekend marked the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open golf tournament, taking place from March 26-29, where else but in Houston, Texas. During the third round of the competition on Saturday, several spectators were spotted donning some extremely timely clothing, with all three wearing the same T-shirt showcasing Tiger Woods’ most recent mug shot, as well as the message “#FreeTiger.” Check them out below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s obviously hard to guarantee whether this trio had ultimately sincere motivations in crafting those shirts, since mug shot images don’t usually inspire the most positive reactions, especially in cases where the person in the picture is suspected of drug use.

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Plus, there’s also the fact that Tiger Woods had already been released from custody by the time the Saturday events started up in Houston where those three gents showed off their fashion choices. He was detained at Martin County Jail for around 8 hours after his arrest, and was reportedly released around 11:15 p.m. ET, where he was picked up by someone in a different SUV.

Woods’ latest car crash took place in the early afternoon not very far from where Woods resides in Florida. He was reportedly attempting to get past a pressure cleaner truck hauling a trailer, while on a two-lane road. He accidentally collided with the back of the truck, causing his own vehicle to flip.

Officials on the scene suspected Woods to be under the influence, and had him take a Breathalyzer test, which came out negative. However, he then refused to take a urine test meant to check for other intoxicants, which resulted in misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence with property damage, as well as refusal to submit to a lawful test.

As fans will likely remember, it was just over five years ago the last time Tiger Woods rolled his SUV in a vehicular crash. Back in February 2021, he was reported traveling around 85 miles per hour through a Los Angeles suburb when he smashed into a tree, causing the SUV to flip through the air before landing on its side. At that time, authorities claimed that Woods showed no signs of impairment (despite some outsiders’ assumptions) and the crash was officially deemed an accident, without any charges laid against the athlete. However, he did suffer various leg and ankle injuries during the crash that required surgeries to mend.

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Before that, Woods was arrested in 2017 after being found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, with damage found on the driver’s side. The golfer claimed at the time that the mix of painkillers he’d taken mixed badly — a report of the drugs found in his system at the time seemed to lean into that explanation — and he later pled guilty to reckless driving.

Interestingly enough, Woods currently co-owns a pair of bars with Justin Timberlake, who also make widespread headlines with his own DUI arrest in 2024. The duo have one location in New York City, which opened in 2023, and a second location in St. Andrews on Scotland’s east coast.

With or without Tiger Woods in the mix, this year’s Masters Tournament is set to hit the 2026 TV schedule from April 6-12, with an erratic airing schedule where watching all the coverage will require access to CBS, ESPN, an Amazon Prime subscription and a Paramount+ subscription.