How Is Tiger Woods Doing After His Latest DUI Arrest? A Source Makes Claim About How He Handles ‘Defeat’

Much attention has been paid to Tiger Woods in the aftermath of his latest arrest for reportedly driving under the influence. The car crash took place weeks ago and saw the famed 50-year-old golfer charged with misdemeanor offenses. Since then, insiders have dropped a myriad of claims, including some about how people in Woods’ orbit are feeling about his situation. Purported details on the athlete’s own headspace amid his legal issue have now been shared.

Woods publicly acknowledged his situation in an official statement shared to social media at the end of March. At the time, the five-time Masters Tournament winner understood “the seriousness of the situation” and that he would be “taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally.” A source for People claims the father of two is eager to make positive changes but that he’s simultaneously having a tough time dealing with this “defeat”:

Tiger can be defensive at times but he was embarrassed and ashamed at the latest accident. He wants to fix his problems. There is nobody more interested in seeing Tiger come out a winner again than Tiger. He doesn’t do well with defeat and embarrassing public situations.

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On March 27, Woods was driving down a two-lane road in Juniper Island, Florida not far from his home when he tried to pass a pressure-cleaning truck with a trailer attached to it. Woods – who was driving his Range Rover at the time – unintentionally hit the back of that truck before his vehicle rolled over. Once authorities arrived, Woods submitted to a breathalyzer test that came up negative, but he declined to submit to a urine test. Martin County Sheriff’s Office later reported that officials found two hydrocodone pills in Woods’ pocket after he took the sobriety test.

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Woods was booked on charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, and his mugshot (which has since gone viral and placed on shirts) was taken. Ultimately, Woods spent hours in the Martin County Jail before he made bail and a separate vehicle came to pick him up the same day. As of this writing, the World Golf Hall of Fame member is seeking a trial after pleading not guilty.

It was in 2017 that Woods was initially arrested for DUI in Juniper Island and submitted to a drug test. Woods, who admitted to having painkillers in his system at the time, eventually pleaded guilty to reckless driving. Woods was also involved in another vehicular incident, in 2021, at which point his SVU flipped over after he drove 85 mph in an LA suburb. Despite speculation that Woods was under the influence, that proved not to be the case, and no charges were filed. Afterwards, the golfer also had surgeries for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to sources, Woods’ friends are concerned about him and believe he needs to make some significant changes in his lifestyle. Pundits have also been weighing in on the matter, including former NFL player Emmanuel Acho. While sharing his take, Acho didn’t hold back on Woods and chastised the golfer for putting others “at risk” due to driving under the influence. A brand expert also weighed in and opined that Woods needed to be honest throughout the situation and truly willing to seek help.

Tiger Woods is reportedly set to undergo rehab in a facility located in Switzerland. Before his arrest, Woods was reportedly looking to participate in this year’s Masters Tournament. We can’t speak to the specifics of the alleged embarrassment Woods is said to be feeling but, per reports, his family and girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, remain in his corner as he navigates the situation.