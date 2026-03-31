‘I’m Tired Of Making Exceptions’: NFL Vet Shared Brutally Honest Thoughts On Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods’ latest stretch of legal issues have been a topic of conversation within the sports world as of late. The 50-year-old golf legend was taken into custody days ago after being involved in a multi-car accident. While Woods is now out on bail, he’s been charged with two misdemeanor charges, including DUI with property damage. As Woods continues to navigate the situation, former NFL player Emmanuel Acho is weighing in, and he’s less than enthused by how this has all unfolded.

Woods’ legal issues came up during a recent episode of Speakeasy, which is co-hosted by Acho. The former football player – who had stints with teams like the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles – didn’t hold back when sharing his two cents on Woods. In a clip shared to X, Acho addressed Woods directly and cited his personal life and position as a public figure as just a few reasons why he thought the optics of this arrest were not good:

Tiger, you got too many responsibilities, too much money, too much wisdom and too many gray hairs to – at this age and in this big year of 2026 – to be going to jail for DUI. You got kids, you got a family name, you’re an incredibly impactful, significant and successful figure. And, beyond all of that, this isn’t your first incident. So, for me, this is what happens when you let too many things go by, because some is rich or someone is famous or someone is successful.

(Image credit: One54 Africa)

Ocha’s sentiments, in part, seem to align with comments shared by an insider just days ago. That unnamed individual alleged that those in Woods’ personal orbit were worried about him and that the five-time Masters Tournament winner needed to “act” his age. On top of that, the source alleged that Woods – who shares daughter Sam (18) and son Charlie (17) with ex-wife Elin Nordegren – had been “enabled by people making money off of his talent and reputation.”

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Woods’ recent accident took place in Juniper Island, Florida (which is where he lives) during the afternoon of Friday, March 27. At the time, Woods was reportedly traveling on a two-lane road in his Land Rover when he attempted to pass a pressure-cleaning truck hauling a small trailer. In doing so, Woods ended up hitting the back of that truck, and his own vehicle rolled over. While talking about the situation, Emmanuel Acho expressed relief that no one was harmed, but he also had more words for Woods:

Tiger, beyond just putting yourself at risk, your family at risk, you put everyone else at risk [by] driving under the influence. How many times are we going to see this happen?! And I’m tired of making exceptions for famous celebrities or either non-famous individuals, just wealthy people. Because the doctor could do the same thing, the nurse could do the same thing, the lawyer could do the same thing. But, because it’s Tiger Woods, we’re going to talk about it and rightfully so, because it’s Tiger Woods. He is one of the most popular people ever in any sport period. So, to me, I was more so just disappointed. I wasn’t surprised, because, you know, Tiger gets busy. But I was a little disappointed.

Following the crash, authorities for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said they didn’t suspect alcohol as being a variable, and Woods submitted to a breathalyzer test that came back negative. In addition to the misdemeanor DUI charge, Woods was also charged with refusal to submit to a lawful test for not complying with a request for a urine test. Woods remained in Martin County Jail for hours before being released that same day. Authorities also took a mugshot, which some fans have since added to a t-shirt with the words “#FreeTiger”.

Before his arrest, Tiger Woods had been aiming to compete in this year's Masters Tournament (a highlight of the 2026 TV schedule). This marks the second time Woods has been arrested for DUI as he was taken into custody on that same charge in 2017 due to a car accident in Juniper Island. Woods reportedly had substances in his system and admitted ahead of a toxicology test that he’d taken painkillers. That situation ended with him pleading guilty to reckless driving. And, in 2021, the golfer flipped over his SVU during an accident that occurred in Los Angeles. Despite rumors of intoxication, no substances were found in his system and no charges were filed.

What lies ahead for Woods – both professionally and legally – in the aftermath of his latest automobile incident remains unclear. In the meantime, it remains to be seen who else might provide commentary on the crash like Emmanuel Acho has.