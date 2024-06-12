‘What In The Blades Of Glory Is This?’ The Internet Has Thoughts After Teresa Giudice Rocked A Bright Purple Catsuit To WWHL

Over the years, the Real Housewives franchise has established itself as one of the best reality shows, and has become a global sensation. At any point there are a number of cities airing new episodes on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). Right now The Real Housewives of New Jersey is airing its 14th season, with Teresa Giudice serving as the only OG who has been there all along. But the Internet has thoughts after Teresa rocked a bright purple catsuit on Watch What Happens Live, with one commenter even posting "what in the Blades of Glory is this?"

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga filmed Season 14 despite their feud, and it's been an interesting ride so far. Giudice has a ton of fans known as the Tre huggers, but she's not immune from criticsm. Case in point: her latest fashion choice for WWHL, which is going viral for the wrong reasons. You can check out the full look below:

(Image credit: Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Well, you can't say that the OG of RHONJ didn't swing hard with her latest appearance on Andy Cohen's late night show. She's the most frequent guest in WWHL history, and often brings a bold look in the process. Unfortunately, fans didn't seem to respond to this purple jumpsuit.

WWHL and Teresa posted an Instagram video ahead of that appearance, where she and Joel Kim Booster lip synced to her daughter Gia's famous song from back in the early days of the show. But the comments section is truly brutal, and full of criticism about her look. Some popular responses include:

What in the Blades of Glory is this?

Can we retire the mugler bodysuit once and for all please?

It looks like a circus outfit😂

Camel, meet Toe. Toe, meet camel. Now get on the ice #quack

Teresa looks like the Tinky Winky purple Teletubby 😂

I didn't expect a Blades of Glory reference in the year of our Lord 2024, but here we are. But Giudice really does look like she's wearing a figure skating outfit, so I guess that's to be expected.

Teresa's newest episode on Watch What Happens Live had great rating, which is probably why so many eyes got on her purple outfit. In addition to the garment's styling, some fans also took umbrage with how she fit into it while standing.

Teresa has a ton of loyal fans, many of whom defend her on social media all year round. But she does have some naysayers, with Giudice called out for seemingly photoshopping her images last summer. And we'll have to see how the fans respond as the current season of RHONJ goes on, especially as it's not getting a reunion for the first time in the show's history.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs new episodes Sundays on Bravo. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.