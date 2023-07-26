Real Housewives Of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice Gets Called Out For Seemingly Photoshopped Pic In Barbie Pink

The Real Housewives franchise is never short on drama, but the latest buzz for The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice has nothing to do with anything that has happened on camera for the Bravo series. The reality star recently posed in pink at a birthday party with a Barbie movie theme, and her outfit isn't all that has fans talking on social media. After Giudice posted a photo of herself looking ready for a Barbie Dreamhouse, the comments were filled with people calling her out for alleged Photoshop.

The 51-year-old Teresa Giudice went for a bright pink jumpsuit with cutouts to party Barbie-style, and the photos that she posted on her Instagram account garnered a lot of attention and more than a little scrutiny. Take a look:

While Teresa Giudice is looking sleek in pink alongside other party guests (including fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Jennifer Aydin), the comments are filled with remarks about her alleged use of filter, Facetune, and Photoshop to tweak her appearance. The reality star and former Dancing with the Stars competitor hasn't weighed in one way or the other on the claims that she used filters, but there's no shortage of people in her comment section with opinions. Here are just some:

codymathia : What in the face tune is this

: What in the face tune is this nazynazar : still with filter and photoshop terrible

still with filter and photoshop terrible healthyjourney_lo : Your fave doesn’t look like this. Stop with the Facetune

: Your fave doesn’t look like this. Stop with the Facetune kendra.shearin : Please be real. Stop fixing you pictures!!!!

Please be real. Stop fixing you pictures!!!! shelle345: Bad photoshop!

It's worth noting that Teresa Giudice is not the only one to post these identical photos. Jennifer Aydin posted some of them on her own Instagram account, as well as Giudice's friend Caroline Rauseo, whose birthday was being celebrated. If her appearance was altered in the pics, then those versions of the pics were seemingly circulated to other guests to post as well.

Whatever happened, fans who watched the most recent season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey live on Bravo or streamed via a Peacock Premium subscription can draw their own conclusions about whether the images from the recent party fit with the footage of Giudice in Season 13. This certainly isn't the only time that claims have been made about her appearance, as RHONJ's Melissa Gorga claimed earlier this year that her fellow cast member got forehead surgery. Back in 2022, reports indicated that she spent nearly $10,000 on her hair for her wedding.

Of course, commentary and controversy are inevitable when it comes to the Real Housewives franchise, and this isn't Teresa Giudice's first time being roasted for images she posted on Instagram. The comment section for her Barbie pink look included some critiques for her outfit choice as well. All in all, it appears that Giudice had a good time at the Barbie party, even if fans will never know the full story of whether Photoshop was used for the images afterward.